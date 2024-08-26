Hyundai gave the Sonata sedan a thorough design refresh for 2024, and the lineup enters 2025 with a slight price increase across the board. The car is cheaper to start than last year with the reintroduction of the SE trim as the entry-level offering. The 2025 Sonata now starts at $27,800 (all prices include the $1,150 destination charge), making it $850 cheaper than the 2024 SEL.



The Sonata SE has the same powertrain as the SEL—a 191-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder paired with the eight-speed automatic transmission. Standard features on the new base model include 16-inch alloy wheels, LED projector headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, and automatic headlamp control.

2025 Sonata Trim 2025 Price (w/ dest.) 2024 Price (w/dest.) Sonata SE $27,800 N/A Sonata SEL $28,900 $28,650 Sonata SEL Convenience $31,950 N/A Sonata SEL Hybrid $32,150 $31,950 Sonata N Line $36,400 $36,100 Sonata Limited Hybrid $38,600 $38,350

Inside, the SE has dual-zone automatic temperature control, push-button start, wireless and wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, and four USB-C charging ports (two front and two rear). Safety goodies include nine airbags, lane-keep assist, lane-follow assist, forward collision-avoidance assist with pedestrian and bicycle detection, and blind-spot collision warning with rear cross-traffic assist.

The rest of the trims in the 2025 Sonata lineup—SEL, N Line, and the SEL and Limited hybrids—see their prices increase by a few hundred dollars. Hyundai is also repositioning the SEL Convenience as a new, standalone trim. All-wheel drive is also available for the SEL, and the hotter Sonata N Line remains in the lineup with 290 hp, but it now comes with second-row console-mounted air vents. The hybrids continue to use the 192-hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and six-speed gearbox.