Toyota didn't need to fix the Camry. It's been the best-selling sedan in America for more than a decade and is on pace for another stellar year. But even a vehicle as popular as the Camry deserves an update now and then. Thankfully, Toyota maintained the formula.

The 2025 Toyota Camry is just as excellent as its predecessor—slightly better in a few key areas, even. A sharp redesign makes it look more modern, an updated interior adds some much-needed technology, and its hybrid-only lineup means the mid-size sedan is more efficient than ever.

Quick Specs 2025 Toyota Camry XSE AWD Engine 2.5-Liter Four-Cylinder Hybrid Output 232 Horsepower / 163 Pound-Feet Efficiency 43 City / 44 Highway / 44 Combined Weight 3,682 Pounds Base Price / As Tested $29,495 / $43,194

Under the hood is Toyota's fifth-generation hybrid system, which combines a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with battery assist. The powertrain makes 225 horsepower with the front-wheel-drive setup and 232 horsepower with all-wheel drive. I tested the latter option—a fully loaded XSE with AWD. It's paired to an electronic continuously variable transmission and returns up to 51 miles per gallon combined on the base LE model with front-wheel drive. This XSE AWD gets 44 MPG combined.

Toyota's hybrid system, with its battery-aided torque, gives the Camry quick and smooth acceleration off the line. The four-cylinder engine runs a high compression ratio of 14.0:1, which keeps the Camry powerful still at highway speeds. You'll have no issue overtaking.

Although the Camry is no sports sedan (that is, until the next TRD version arrives), it has refined driving dynamics. The chassis is balanced, the suspension compliant, and the steering feels responsive. It's comfortable, too. Apart from some engine droning, especially when you get on the accelerator pedal hard—to be expected with most hybrid powertrains—the Camry is quiet, refined, and easygoing. It's an excellent appliance for puttering around the city.

This XSE model comes standard with real leather-trimmed chairs, leather-lined door panels, and power-adjustable heated seats. The $4,075 Premium Plus package adds seating ventilation (plus a bevy of other features). A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster sits behind the steering wheel and an adjacent 12.3-inch touchscreen graces the center of the dash.

Pros: Sharp New Design, Huge Tech Improvements, Nice To Drive, Premium Interior

Senior Editor Chris Perkins had complaints about the interior quality of other trims, but this XSE is pretty fancy. The perforated leather is lush and comfortable, the ride is quiet (apart from that droning engine), and the dual 12.3-inch screens are a welcomed upgrade over the previous Camry.

The infotainment screen runs Toyota's latest interface, which is a joy to use. It's clean, concise, and easy to navigate. Touch responsiveness is also on par with any modern smartphone. The Camry XSE also comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as wireless phone charging.

Design-wise, the cabin benefits from a host of aesthetic upgrades. A shiny piece of black plastic houses the central touchscreen and extends to the passenger side with a flowing horizontal design. Usually shiny black plastic looks bad, but here it adds some much-needed visual width to the Camry’s cabin. Aluminum accents line the dash and door panels, and matte black plastic covers most of the high-traffic areas. It all looks and feels lovely.

But the big visual draw is the Camry’s exterior. Toyota added bold design elements on the front end like a huge honeycomb grille, angular horizontal vents, a sharp hood line, and curvy headlights. In the rear, it has curvy taillights too, a “CAMRY” wordmark, a subtle spoiler, and dual exhaust tips on this XSE model. The new Camry looks great, honestly; It’s no longer just another anonymous mid-size sedan.

Every Camry comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. That includes blind-spot monitoring, a rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control above 20 miles per hour, a lane-departure warning, road sign recognition, and more. But even on the XSE, you will have to shell out $4,075 for the Premium Plus package if you want adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go compatibility, as well as lane-change assist and a 360-degree overhead camera.

Cons: Pricey Safety Package, Occasional Engine Droning

Truthfully though, that extra safety equipment is worth the added costs. Adaptive cruise with traffic jam assist is a lifesaver in stop-and-go traffic. The steering assist is generous and—while not hands-free—requires less intervention from the driver. It makes long-distance highway cruising an absolute breeze.

A base 2025 Camry LE will cost you $29,495, while the XSE starts at $35,695, still a reasonable price for what Toyota offers. The XSE tested here costs $43,194, loaded with options—the priciest of which is that $4,075 Premium Plus package. On top of the safety features already mentioned, it also adds a nine-speaker JBL audio system, a panoramic glass roof, and a bit more. All-wheel drive is another $1,525 on top of that, these snazzy 19-inch wheels are $1,500, and the front accent lighting package is another $399.

But for a premium, well-equipped, nice-to-drive sedan for under $45,000, the 2025 Toyota Camry XSE feels like an absolute steal given the price of new cars these days. Outside of maybe the latest Honda Accord, there isn’t another car in the class that even comes close. The 2025 Toyota Camry is still the king of mid-size sedans.

