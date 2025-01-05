Richard Hammond On Electrification: 'Don't Worry'

Will an electrified future bring an end to the automotive enthusiast community? Not according to Richard Hammond.

The Top Gear host's thoughts come from a recent video posted on the More Drivetribe YouTube channel. It was a follow-up clip recorded after a day at the track, pitting him against his daughter Izzy in her modified Mini. Reading questions from fans whilst sitting in their respective cars (Richard had his modded Subaru from The Grand Tour for the occasion), Izzy asked a properly important question from RodWhitney8236. How will the younger generation, facing electrification, traffic, and a high cost-of-living, stay fanatical and passionate about cars?

"We'll never lose the passion for cars," he said without hesitation.

We're guessing Richard has tackled this question before, because he pressed forward with a minute-long response without so much as taking a breath. The particularly interesting bit comes toward the end, when he says this:

"The push for electrification is going to be part of the story. We have to decarbonize, we have to stop burning fossil fuels, digging it up and destroying the planet or there will be nowhere to drive our cars on. But those answers are already here. Electrification is going to improve and get better. Synthetic fuels are already here; that will enable us to keep the 1.4 billion cars currently on the road...on the road. In perpetuity."

It's an inspired speech considering their discussion takes place in race-prepped cars at a track. Izzy worked on her Mini as part of Drivetribe's ongoing YouTube content, even spending time with The Grand Tour's former racing driver Abbie Eaton to get the most out of its track upgrades. Richard is obviously no stranger to going fast (or upside down, sorry Hammond) and we've seen his WRX known affectionately as Martin in several Drivetribe clips. The father-daughter duo love their combustion cars, but neither is concerned about that passion going away.

What do you think?

It's a contrast to Hammond's former Top Gear and The Grand Tour co-host Jeremy Clarkson, who proclaimed that modern cars are "all shit" after watching The Grand Tour's final episode at a private party in Oxfordshire.

"Don’t worry for a second, said Richard, finishing his answer to the question Izzy shared. "It ain’t going away. This … this is forever."

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily. back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

Source: More Drivetribe / YouTube

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy