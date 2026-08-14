Is Porsche Planning To Kill The Taycan By 2030?

THE BREAKDOWN Reports say Porsche agreed in principle to end Taycan production by 2030 with a gradual wind-down.

CEO Michael Leiters says there are no plans to discontinue the Taycan in the short term.

Global Taycan deliveries fell from about 41,000 in 2023 to roughly 16,000 in 2025, and about 6,000 in H1 2026.

Reports say Porsche is ready to pull the plug on the Taycan by 2030, but the company itself is not saying that, at least not yet. Multiple outlets, starting with German business magazine WirtschaftsWoche, describe an internal plan to end production of Porsche’s first electric sedan as demand cools and buyers pivot to electric SUVs.

For now, Taycan assembly keeps rolling in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, and CEO Michael Leiters has publicly pledged there are no short-term plans to discontinue the car. That gap between rumored long-term strategy and on-the-record comments leaves Taycan fans, and anyone watching Porsche’s EV direction, guessing what really happens next.

Porsche Taycan Production

Production Plan Through 2030

The core claim, first reported by WirtschaftsWoche and echoed by outlets including Reuters, is that Porsche management and the works council have agreed in principle to end Taycan production by 2030. The reported deal is not yet signed but sketches out a gradual wind-down instead of a sudden exit.

That timing would give Porsche several more model years to sell and update the Taycan, which launched for 2020 and still offers fresh variants, such as the new Black Edition trims for 2026. Global deliveries have dropped from about 41,000 units in 2023 to roughly 16,000 in 2025, with around 6,000 shipped in the first half of 2026 as buyers move toward electric SUVs. The rumors also land just months after reports that Porsche wants to unify the Taycan and Panamera strategy, raising questions about whether a future electric Panamera replaces today’s Taycan outright.

Taycan demand has cooled while Porsche shoppers lean harder into high-riding models like the Macan EV. If you are cross-shopping a Taycan now, that long-term backdrop is worth keeping in mind even as dealers keep stocking and selling the car.

What Porsche Has Actually Confirmed So Far

The company’s public stance stops well short of confirming any 2030 end date. As summarized by Electrek, which cites recent comments from Leiters, Porsche’s line is that there are no plans to discontinue the Taycan in the short term. German broadcaster tagesschau also notes that Porsche has not confirmed any decision to end Stuttgart Taycan production by 2030 and again points back to Leiters’ statement.

Reports picked up by Reuters say Porsche abandoned earlier plans to relocate Taycan assembly from Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen to Leipzig, opting instead, according to the leaks, to keep building the car in Stuttgart until the rumored phaseout. That dovetails with coverage claiming a previously discussed Leipzig move is off the table, including stories about the Taycan’s timing versus Porsche’s broader EV rollout and pieces on how Porsche’s 2026 sales mix is shifting.

What do you think?

If you already own a Taycan, none of this means your car is about to lose support, and dealers are still selling new cars. The open questions are about where Porsche focuses development money, with other reporting hinting at tough choices around the future of electric 718 Cayman and Boxster models and whether an eventual 718 EV is still coming.

Motor1's Take: For now, Taycan’s future sits in that gray area between leaked long-term plans and a CEO who is only promising business as usual in the near term. Watch for a clear corporate roadmap and any formal agreement with employee representatives, because those signals will tell you whether the reports are strategic options or a committed exit.

Source: WirtschaftsWoche via Reuters

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