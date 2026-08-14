Lanzante’s 850-HP McLaren F1 Tribute Roars Into Monterey

THE BREAKDOWN Lanzante 95-59 is a three-seat McLaren F1 tribute based on the McLaren 750S with a central driving seat.

Lanzante boosts the McLaren 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 to 850 horsepower.

Production is planned at 59 cars with a reported starting price around $1.3 million before taxes, and it offers a high-downforce aero pack with fixed rear wing and roof air intake.

Lanzante’s 95-59 has been turning heads since its global debut at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it appeared as a production-intent styling concept built around the McLaren 750S. Since then, the three-seat McLaren F1 tribute has been turning up at events on both sides of the Atlantic as a prototype progressing toward a very limited production run.

Originally shown in the UK and later displayed in North America at high-profile concours events, the 95-59 continues to serve as Lanzante’s rolling statement on how to translate its 1995 Le Mans win into a modern road-going special. It remains a prototype for now rather than a finished, build-ready series car, but the intent is clear.

Gallery: Lanzante 95-59 McLaren F1 Tribute 11 Source: Lanzante

Lanzante 95-59: F1 Roots, 750S Bones

The 95-59 ties Lanzante’s 1995 Le Mans victory with the no. 59 McLaren F1 GTR to a modern road car. Underneath, it starts from McLaren’s 750S, but the bodywork, cabin layout, and aero details go much further than a simple tuner makeover, pushing it into full coachbuilt territory.

Like the original F1 road car, the 95-59 uses a three-seat layout with the driver front and center and two passengers offset behind. Inside, there is a carbon-fiber tub and a cabin trimmed with rich materials and purple accents across the dash, seats, and steering wheel, reinforcing that this is a bespoke build, not a factory option pack.

Power still comes from a McLaren 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8, but output jumps from 740 horsepower in the donor 750S to 850 horsepower via Lanzante’s upgrades, sent through a seven-speed paddle-shift transmission. Only 59 cars are planned, matching the number carried by the Le Mans-winning F1 GTR and placing the 95-59 alongside other modern F1 tributes like Gordon Murray’s upcoming supercar and Lanzante’s own P1 GT homage highlighted in a Monterey auction preview.

Lanzante 95-59 debut At Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026 Photo by: Lanzante

High-Downforce Option And Seven-Figure Price

A key part of the story is the 95-59’s available high-downforce package. Lanzante gives the car a large fixed rear wing and an integrated roof air intake, a combination that deliberately echoes the enhanced aero package McLaren offered to original F1 owners in period. The result is a profile that looks far more like an endurance racer for the road than a standard 750S.

What do you think?

Lanzante’s own material frames the aero package as giving the three-seat coupe a more purposeful stance while promising extra stability at the speeds this powertrain can reach. That focus, plus the reported £1,020,000 (about $1.3 million) starting price before taxes, underlines that the 95-59 is aimed at collectors who want a tactile, modern continuation of the McLaren F1 story rather than a discreet styling homage.

Motor1's Take: This is a car for buyers who want a hands-on continuation of the McLaren F1 story, with Lanzante pushing coachbuilt theatrics and functional aero instead of a simple cosmetics package while the prototype’s show-car promise still has to prove itself in production on road and track.

Source: Lanzante

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