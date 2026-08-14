Woman Buys A Hummer. The Next Day, Her Mechanic Pulls 216 Codes: ‘Was Anything Working?’

The last thing anybody wants when buying a used car is discovering any issues with the vehicle. Uncovering problems after signing on the dotted line is never ideal, and this recently happened to a woman who purchased a Hummer.

In a TikTok with over 1.2 million views as of this writing, Ivan (@ivansysa6) reveals the Hummer pulled 216 codes. One viewer wrote, “I didn't know there were 216 codes in a vehicle.”

The woman sits embarrassed in the front seat when the mechanic asks her when the Hummer was bought.

“Hey, when did you buy this?” the mechanic asks.

“Last night,” she replied.

The mechanic does a tour of the white Hummer, which has clearly seen some miles. After completing the walkaround tour, the mechanic consults his fellow worker with the diagnostic reader.

“OK, what’s your professional opinion of this then? Oh, 216 codes,” he says.

The mechanic with the code reader jokingly suggests lighting the Hummer on fire with gasoline. Both of them are clearly shocked by finding 216 codes, and this is the first time they’ve seen this many on one car.

In part 2, the Hummer codes get revealed, and not everything is broken. Codes listed included issues with engine cooling, transmission, parking brake, anti-lock brake system, shift lock control, and many more.

“I think the Bible has less verses. I mean, seriously, look at that. Anything and everything that’s on this [expletive] thing is off,” he shares.

The mechanic swipes down the codes and sees 18 problem areas needing inspection. However, there is some good news for the Hummer driver.

“Hey, the good thing is the entertainment is green,” he jokes.

The woman is still clearly embarrassed by the number of issues the Hummer has. In a second scan, the Hummer is making progress, as the codes go from 216 to 94.

The problems continued in addition to the codes. The mechanic shares that the Hummer’s shock absorber bolt was falling out. All in all, this mechanic has his work cut out for him with this Hummer.

‘216 Codes Is Wild’

Viewers in the comments section were astonished that the Hummer generated over 200 codes.

“216 codes is wild,” one TikTok commenter wrote.

“I didn't know there were 216 codes in a vehicle,” another added.

While others offered suggestions on what could be the primary issue and to bring a code reader to a test drive.

“I never thought to take a code reader on a test drive. But I will now,” one commented.

“Probably a bad battery. I've seen them throw a ton of codes at once when the battery gets weak,” one shared.

One viewer was surprised to see a Hummer being bought in 2026.

“Hummer in 2026???” they wrote.

Gallery: 2007 HUMMER H3x Announced 4

Are Hummer H3s Reliable?

Not too long ago, Hummers were seen all over the roads. Hummers transitioned from military-use vehicles into everyday civilian cars. There was a period of time when Hummers were frequently driven by celebrities and moms picking up kids from soccer practice.

In terms of reliability, most drivers considered the Hummer H3 to be above average. RepairPal ranked the Hummer at four out of five stars. According to ConsumerAffairs, maintenance and repair costs for the Hummer would cost, on average, $662 a year. Owning a Hummer would be comparable to owning other GM SUVs from that era (2002-2010), but of course, cost can vary on a number of different factors. On the higher end, maintenance and repairs could cost between $700 and $1,000 per year.

Considering the number of codes reported above, it’s clear that the Hummer H3 can experience issues. CarParts reports the H3’s common problems as including a cracked radiator, leaking valves, a rough engine, cylinder head failure, and issues with the transmission, fuel level sensor, and A/C or heater.

The Hummer quickly came into the spotlight and lost traction after environmental issues, market competition, economic factors, and lack of innovation, InspireIP reports. However, GM did relaunch with a Hummer EV in the 2020s. Motor1 believes the new Hummer EV is trying to compete with the Wrangler and Bronco.

What do you think?

While Hummers are a blast from the past trying to regain popularity, it may be best to avoid buying a used H3 with over 200 codes. Nostalgic desires can lead to costly repairs.

Motor1 has contacted Ivan via TikTok direct message and commented on the post. This post will be updated if he replies.

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