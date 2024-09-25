Jeremy Clarkson doesn't have the same love for cars after 35 years of reviewing them,

He thinks modern cars are "all shit now."

He hopes Amazon replaces him and the other hosts with young kids instead of famous faces.

Does Jeremy Clarkson still have the same love for cars after reviewing them for 35 years? That's probably a question a lot of enthusiasts are asking. The answer? No, no, he doesn't, and he explained why quite bluntly—he thinks modern cars are "all shit now."

He recently hosted a watch party for the final episode of The Grand Tour, where he took questions from the audience, explaining that he couldn't identify 80 or 90 percent of today's models. "I don't know what they are. I don't care," he said. "They go, 'We got a new hybrid drive system,' I just couldn't give a shit."

Clarkson thinks older cars are better because they're lighter. The new BMW M5 is a prime example of his point. It has a nearly 900-pound hybrid system a weighs a whopping 5,390 pounds. That's more than the Chevrolet Tahoe and the Ford F-150, so maybe he's right. Or he's just getting old, and it's time to hang up the keys.

Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond dissolved their production company earlier this year after two decades of entertaining us, but it's not the end of The Grand Tour. Amazon has plans to replace the three presenters with new hosts, but the details remain unclear.

He hopes Amazon replaces him, James May, and Richard Hammond with fresh faces instead of famous ones, pointing out that they weren't well-known before becoming hosts. "They got to find young kids who really know their cars and then get them to host a show, and I'm hoping Amazon will," he said. "Just find some people who know their cars."

Check out the full Q&A in the video above where he also reveals the show's last Stig—Phil Keen.