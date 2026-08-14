Meet Mansory’s Extreme One-Off Bugatti Creations

THE BREAKDOWN Mansory has created two one-off Bugatti-based hypercars called the Vincerò and Vivere.

Both feature extensive carbon-fiber bodywork, aerodynamic upgrades, custom wheels, and custom interiors.

The unique creations will make their public debut at the 2026 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

Most of the time, we know the automotive conversions from Mansory Design & Holding GmbH for their visually bold and often color-heavy creations. But the company can also take a more elegant approach—and for good reason: Mansory will make its first appearance at the 2026 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California.

The company is using the long-running automotive event to unveil two new vehicle builds based on models from Bugatti.

For Mansory, the US appearance marks an expansion of its international auto show presence, following earlier appearances at Auto China in Beijing and Top Marques in Monaco. By taking part in the event at Pebble Beach, the company is targeting an audience of car collectors and industry representatives gathered there.

Two One-Off Bugatti-Based Hypercar Builds

At the center of the display are the Mansory Vincerò (Italian for “I conquer”) and Mansory Vivere (Italian for “to live”). According to the company, both conversions were conceived as one-off vehicles and built as part of a so-called "One of One" series. They are intended to showcase the technical and visual modification options Mansory offers for vehicles in the hypercar segment.

Mansory Vincerò (2026) Photos by: Mansory Photos by: Mansory

Mansory Vincerò Based On The Bugatti W16 Mistral

The Mansory Vincerò is based on the open-top Bugatti W16 Mistral. Changes to this model include revised body components made from tinted exposed carbon fiber, along with updated aerodynamic elements. The exterior is further complemented by specially developed forged wheels. All add-on components were adapted to the original body shape of the donor vehicle.

Inside, the standard interior has been completely replaced with new materials. The cabin features revised leather upholstery, modified carbon-fiber surfaces, and model-specific trim pieces, all fitted by hand.

Mansory Vivere Introduces New Forged Wheels

The second vehicle on display is the Mansory Vivere, which also features extensive modifications to the body and interior. As with the Vincerò, the newly developed add-on parts are made from tinted exposed carbon fiber. In addition to the aerodynamic revisions, Mansory is introducing a new generation of forged alloy wheels with the Vivere. These wheels were engineered for lower weight and greater strength.

Mansory Vivere (2026) Photo by: Mansory

What do you think?

The interior was redesigned in a similar fashion to the Vincerò and includes custom-made leather and carbon-fiber elements. Both vehicles will remain unique one-offs and serve as display pieces for the manufacturer’s customization capabilities in this vehicle class.

Motor1's Take: Mansory has taken two already exclusive Bugatti models and turned them into even more personalized creations. The Vincerò is based on the W16 Mistral, while both cars receive extensive carbon-fiber and interior upgrades. The new forged wheels on the Vivere also show that Mansory is focusing on both design and engineering. As one-off builds, these cars are less about practicality and more about showcasing just how far hypercar customization can go.

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