Liberty Walk Designed a Mechanical Keyboard, For Some Reason

Japanese tuner Liberty Walk is no stranger to outrageous projects. The shop has worked its magic on everything from kei cars to supercar icons like the Ferrari F40. Liberty Walk even has a new Miura build on the way. But this might be LB's weirdest project to date.

Together with a company called Original Konbini, Liberty Walk designed a custom mechanical keyboard inspired in part by its iconic Ferrari F40 and JDM automotive culture as a whole. And for as silly as this collab seems, the end result is actually pretty cool.

Photo by: Original Konbini

What do you think?

It's a USB-C-powered, wired keyboard milled from two blocks of aluminum. The exterior is coated in an off-white finish with red accents (just like the LB F40), and features an RGB underglow beneath each key. A handful of keys have custom design elements inspired by the F40, too; The space bar reads “SLAMMED” in big, bold letters, the enter key mimics the Japanese flag, and the Liberty Walk logo is plastered a few times over the body. The keyboard even comes with a diorama desk pad that replicates popular parking areas in Japan.

If you're a fan of Liberty Walk or JDM culture in general, it's a pretty neat collab. So if you want one, you better move quickly. Original Konbini is only producing 500 of these limited edition keyboards, and there won't be any future runs of this specific colorway. Unfortunately, the company doesn't list a price.

10 Source: Original Konbini

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