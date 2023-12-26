Last year Japanese tuner Liberty Walk built a highly custom widebody Ferrari F40, setting the internet ablaze with mixed opinions on whether it was right to cut up such a desirable piece of machinery. Now, the company is doing it again at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon with another '80s icon: The Lamborghini Countach.

Only a teaser video is available now, but it shows off the widebody Countach's exterior, one section at a time. Like the F40 last year, Liberty Walk gives the car a bold white exterior, highlighting how the new parts radically alter the Lamborghini's appearance.

The updated front end adds a prominent front splitter and a lower fascia with a rectangular mesh covering three openings, giving the nose a boxy look. Canards on either corner integrate into the widened fender flare. The result is a continuous line from the nose to the wheel well, creating a curvy element along this section.

The sides feature broader lower sills running between the widened fenders. Liberty Walk also adds an opening ahead of the rear wheels. The body-color vertical strakes in the vents on the upper portion of the tail suggest this model is a modified 25th Anniversary Countach. The classic supercar rides on dark-colored, deep-dish Rohana Forged wheels with Y-shaped spokes and Toyo tires.

The Countach's factory wing wasn't big enough for Liberty Walk. The tuner has replaced it with an even larger item that attaches beneath the rear bumper. The tail also gets flush-mounted taillights rather than the inset lamps on the production version. A massive diffuser underneath the quad exhaust adds to the motorsport-inspired aesthetic.

Liberty Walk's F40 already caused controversy among Motor1's readers last year. Just from seeing this teaser video, we expect the company's take on the Countach to be just as polarizing.