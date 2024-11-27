Uh Oh: Liberty Walk Got Its Hands On a Lamborghini Miura
It could be great or it could be awful. Either way, it will get people talking.
Love ‘em or hate ‘em, Liberty Walk certainly knows how to turn heads with its projects. The Japanese tuner has been working its widebody magic on sports cars, supercars, and Kei cars since the early 1990s. Now, the shop is taking its scalpel to an Italian icon: The Lamborghini Miura.
Liberty Walk founder Wataru Kato is previewing the project on his Instagram, showing a few different angles of the Miura's exposed bodywork in photos and videos, including the odometer, which reads 42,587 kilometers (or 26,462 miles). A well-driven Miura. The first post went live this past Saturday, with the caption, "It's finally starting, this new project is historic for us."
Liberty Walk is calling it the “LB-silhouette works Lamborghini Miura,” and it's scheduled to debut at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January of next year. The details of the project are still pretty vague (you can follow along on their Instagram for progress), but it's safe to say Liberty Walk's take on the Miura won't be understated.
But that may not necessarily be a bad thing. The shop has a history of working with Italian icons. One of its most popular projects of late is the LB-Works Ferrari F40. With a signature widebody kit and white paint job, LB's F40 is a bold take on a car that some deem untouchable. And you can go down the list; The Ferrari 488, the Lamborghini Countach, the Huracan, and even the iconic Testarossa have all received the LB treatment—and most of them look pretty good.
Liberty Walk's Miura should be a big draw when it debuts at the Tokyo Auto Salon next year. The show kicks off on January 10.
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