Jeep has rejiggered the Wrangler's powertrain lineup for 2025.

The 3.6-liter V-6 engine is now only available with a six-speed manual.

The 2025 Wrangler is more expensive to start than last year for the entry-level trim.

Jeep isn’t making many changes to the Wrangler for 2025. Power locks and windows are now standard on every model, and there’s a new, military-inspired exterior color. However, a closer look at the details reveals a slight alteration to the powertrain lineup—the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine is now only available with the six-speed manual transmission.

Jeep offered the engine with the eight-speed auto and six-speed for 2024, but no longer. Now, the automatic transmission is only available with the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, the Wrangler 4xe hybrid and the 6.4-liter V-8 Hemi engine for the 392. Ironically, the 392 Final Edition continues into the 2025 model year.

Trim 2025 2-Door Price (w/ dest.) 2024 2-Door Price (w/ dest.) 2025 4-Door Price (w/ dest.) 2024 4-Door Price (w/ dest.) Sport $34,585 $33,890 $39,195 $38,490 Sport S $37,590 $37,490 $42,190 $42,585 Willys $42,085 $41,985 $46,685 $46,485 Rubicon $49,445 $49,285 $53,945 $53,785 Sahara N/A N/A $51,265 $51,680 Rubicon X $59,395 $59,285 $63,895 $63,190 Rubicon 392 N/A N/A N/A $94,035 Rubicon 392 Final Edition N/A N/A N/A $102,485

The 2025 Wrangler is also more expensive across several trims, and a few are cheaper, with most being a few hundred dollars off 2024’s prices. The entry-level, two-door Sport is $695 more expensive than last year, starting at $34,585 (all prices include the $1,895 destination charge). The two-door Sport S is $100 pricier, while the four-door Sport S is $395 cheaper than last year.

While the Wrangler will once again top out with the Rubicon 392, Jeep isn’t showing the model or its price for the 2025 model on its website. The 2024 Rubicon 392 Final Edition costs over $100,000, and we expect it’ll remain over the six-figure mark. The rest of the 2025 lineup is available in the configurator.

Jeep

The new ’41 exterior paint color takes inspiration from military olive drab. The automaker will also offer the 2025 model with Active Cabin Ventilation through the mobile app for better pre-ventilation before entering. Or you can just remove the top and door for maximum airflow.