Jeep added the Gladiator to its lineup in 2019. It gave the off-road brand a rugged truck to position alongside the Wrangler. The automaker introduced an updated version of the SUV earlier this year, and many of those improvements are coming to the 2024 Gladiator that debuted today at this year’s North American International Auto Show.

The biggest change to the exterior is the truck’s adoption of the new seven-slot grille. Like the Wrangler, the Gladiator’s fresh face has smaller slots than before, which Jeep says improves the cooling. The grille has black slats with neutral gray bezels and a body-color surround, although the Willys trim stands out with black slots and bezels.

The truck will have seven new wheel designs that accommodate 32- and 33-inch tires. Jeep also remove the old steel mast antenna and replace it with a stealth one integrated into the windshield.

New Screen, New Adventures

Inside, the Gladiator mirrors the updated Wrangler. The pickup will now feature a new 12.3-inch infotainment display, which led Jeep to redesign the inboard air vents, placing them in a thin line underneath the new screen that runs Uconnect 5. Twelve-way power seats, which underwent water fording tests, are now an option.

The new 12.3-inch screen has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and can connect two Bluetooth-enabled devices to the system. Jeep improved the hands-free voice recognition with a new seven-mic array.

The screen also displays the Jeep Adventure Guide with Trails Offroad, which offers off-road trail guides and maps. It has access to guides to 62 Jeep Badge of Honor trails, including the Rubicon Trial, Hell’s Revenge, and Jericho Mountain. An additional subscription will provide access to over 3,000 trails. A yearly sub to Trails Offroad costs $39.99.

In addition to the new screen and grille, Jeep increased the Gladiator’s standard level of safety. The truck now has first- and second-row curtain airbags, with the second-row outboard seats featuring belt pretensioners and load limiters. Jeep also made structural improvements for better side impact performance.

Power And Capability

Powering the 2024 Gladiator will be Jeep’s 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine. The diesel engine is no longer an option, bowing out for the 2023 model year with the Gladiator FarOut Edition. The gasoline V6 produces 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque.

A six-speed manual transmission is standard across the lineup, with the eight-speed automatic an option. All Gladiators roll off the assembly line with three skid plates for the fuel tank, transfer case, and automatic transmission oil pan.

All The Trimmings

The Mojave and Rubicon get steel rock rails, while the X variants feature additional steel rock rails for the bed corners. The Mojave X and Rubicon X will also have an integrated off-road camera, steel bumpers, a full-time transfer case, and power front seats.

Jeep didn’t forget about the Willys, which now has a new, standard rear locking differential and OffRoad+. This mode can adjust the throttle, transmission shift points, and traction control for improved off-road performance.

The automaker will also offer three new upfit packages from American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) for the Gladiator. AEV Upcountry and Upcountry+ add a 2.0-inch suspension lift and 35-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires. It’s available for the Sport, Willys, Mojave, and Rubicon trims. The Level II pack, exclusive to the Rubicon, has 37-inch tires and 16 inches of ground clearance.

Jeep has opened the order books now for the new Gladiator, which is set to arrive at US dealers at the end of this year. Customers can also place AEV upfit orders this month. Jeep will ship the vehicles from its Toledo Assembly Complex to AEV for the pack before the trucks are sent to a customer’s preferred dealer. The vehicle will be available in nine colors: Anvil (new), Firecracker Red, Granite Crystal, Silver Zynith, High Velocity, Hydro Blue, Sarge, Bright White, and black.

The automaker hasn’t announced pricing for the 2024 model year, which we expect to learn closer to the truck’s on-sale date. The 2023 Jeep Gladiator Sport starts at $40,570 (all prices include the $1,795 destination charge), while the rugged High Altitude is $55,875 to start, but Jeep isn’t offering such a trim for the next model year.