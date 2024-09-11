Jeep launched its first electric vehicle last year when the small Avenger crossover debuted in Europe. However, Americans will have to wait a bit longer to get an EV with the signature seven-slot grille. Although the US-bound Wagoneer S was first shown in early 2024, deliveries to customers haven't started yet. The market launch is set for this fall, but Jeep is now suggesting the date could be pushed back.

Why? It wants to make sure the Wagoneer S is up to snuff. Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa told Automotive News: "No launch if the quality isn't perfect." The zero-emission SUV will be assembled at the factory in Toluca, Mexico where "quality is increasing." The company’s head honcho is close to achieving "perfect quality" but "close is not good enough."

In other words, Jeeps doesn't want to rush the model's launch just so it could keep its promise about having the Wagoneer S at dealers this fall: "Timing is important, but more important than that is to be perfect for the consumers that will give us the privilege to buy this car."

Quality has lately been a real concern for Jeep's parent company Stellantis. In July, the automotive conglomerate's boss Carlos Tavares admitted some problems need to be addressed at factories in the United States. He pointed out Sterling Heights in Michigan where the Ram 1500 is made and where too many trucks need repairs right after leaving the assembly line.

Although the Wagoneer S will be electric-only at launch, that might change further down the line. In April, Filosa didn't rule out putting combustion engines in the Wagoneer S and the company's other EV for America, the Recon. Both are underpinned by the STLA Large platform, and we know from the new Dodge Charger that this architecture supports ICE as well with inline-six Hurricane engines.

Jeep likely needs a (presumably cheaper) gas Wagoneer S if it wants to achieve its new goal of selling one million vehicles a year in the United States. It's a difficult objective to reach considering that in the first half of 2024, Jeep delivered only 304,186 vehicles in the US. That's down by 9% compared to the January-June 2023 interval.

In the meantime, the electric Wagoneer S Launch Edition starts at $71,995, including destination fees. It promises more than 300 miles of range from a 100.5-kWh battery pack, which can be charged at up to 350 kW. It should take 23 minutes to go from 20% to 80%. The dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup is good for 600 horsepower, enough for a sprint to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds.

Jeep touts the Wagoneer S as its first global electric SUV as the US and Canada will be followed by other markets.