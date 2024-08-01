You know the Maserati MC20, and you probably know the racing version, the GT2. It seems those two cars are coming together for something new, but Maserati isn't spilling the beans just yet. We'll have to wait until Monterey Car Week—specifically August 16—to see what this is all about.

We do have some interesting tidbits to share. Maserati calls this machine an evolution of the MC20, going so far as to label it a "super sports car." It will presumably pack the performance punch of the GT2 into a street-legal vehicle "without sacrificing the comfort and hallmarks of road models." A single teaser image clearly shows the front of the MC20 with the GT2's fender vents in plain sight. Tweaking the light levels on the image doesn't reveal much more, save for a carbon fiber front fascia with a lower spoiler that isn't nearly as aggressive as that of the GT2.

If this new car is indeed a road-legal GT2, it might the MC20's eight-speed automatic for a six-speed sequential box. Upgraded suspension and more aero trickery are virtually guaranteed, but what about the engine? The Nettuno V-6 makes 621 horsepower in both the standard MC20 and the GT2, which is certainly gutsy but not necessarily "super sports car" material. However, there's another track-only MC20 that makes 730 hp. Remember the MCXtrema? It debuted last year during Monterey Car Week. How convenient.

Whatever Maserati has planned, it will join the MC20 Icona and the aforementioned MCXtrema on the lawn at The Quail. If you want to synchronize watches, the big debut takes place on August 16 at precisely 9:12 AM Pacific time.