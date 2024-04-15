Maserati has a new convertible, and it's one of the few electric drop-tops on the market. Known as the GranCabrio Folgore, it's the open-air alternative to the existing GranTurismo Folgore, with which it shares a drivetrain and most everything else.

The basics are tantalizing, even if they are shared with the GranTurismo. The drivetrain features three radial-flux permanent-magnet motors, each with its own silicon carbide inverter. Two are at the rear and one is at the front. Each can support up to 300 kilowatts of power, which means a theoretical peak output of 900kW (1,207 horsepower). Unfortunately, the battery cannot provide this amount of power, not even in a short burst. Maserati claims a peak output of 818 hp (610kW) in "MaxBoost" mode. In standard operation, 751 hp is available.

The battery is a T-shaped lithium-ion pack, located between and behind the passengers. This enables the GranCabrio's classic proportions, which would've likely been spoiled by a thick floor-mounted battery. The pack is a 92.5kWh unit, but only 83kWh is used. That means Maserati is limiting the maximum charge voltage—and perhaps the minimum discharge voltage—of each cell, likely to extend the life of the entire pack.

Under regenerative braking, the pack can absorb an impressive 400kW for a short time. In terms of continuous charging, it can take 270kW from a capable station to recoup 20 to 80 percent in 18 minutes. Interestingly, Maserati seems to doubt the availability of charging stations that can support the car's 800-volt architecture. As such, it has an onboard "DC Booster," which sounds like a DC-DC converter capable of turning lower voltage from an older station into the 800-plus volts necessary to charge the Folgore's pack. If this system is utilized, it can charge at 50kW. Much better than nothing.

Gallery: 2024 Maserati GranCabrio Folgore

44 Photos

GMC's Hummer EV has a similar feature. However, that car seems to use contactors as opposed to a DC-DC converter to wire the two halves of the vehicle's pack in series (800V) during charging, and in parallel (400V) during regular driving.

Other interesting drivetrain tricks include paddles to adjust the vehicle's level of regen and a system to tell a driver when to regen and when to coast to maximize the car's available range, which is stated at 278 miles on the European WLTP cycle.

Supported by double wishbones in the front and multilink suspension out back, the GranCabrio Folgore has all of the luxury appointments you would expect. Up to 16 speakers in the sound system, seat-mounted heaters that blow on each passenger's neck, and an interior fit for the vehicle's six-figure price tag. The exact cost of the car, as well as when it will arrive at dealers, has yet to be announced.