Yikes: Ram Made An AI-Generated Shirt With A Tacoma On It

THE BREAKDOWN Ram was selling an AI-generated shirt on its website.

The shirt had a Tacoma on it.

This is not the first time Stellantis has used AI for promotions.

Stellantis has a bit of a reputation for, let's say, taking the path of least resistance. The auto conglomerate aggressively rebadges vehicles, keeps platforms in production for decades, and even leaves the same models in production for a decade or longer—ehem, Charger and Durango.

So, we're not shocked to see what the company has done recently. On the official merch store for Ram, an AI-generated shirt has appeared with a few small errors on it—you can probably point out a few of them at first glance:

Photo by: Ram Outfitters

The first little thing that keen readers probably noticed is that the truck on the shirt isn't even a Ram at all. The truck in question is, in fact, a previous-generation Toyota Tacoma.

Granted, the grille does say 'RAM' on it, so whoever punched in the prompt for this graphic on ChatGPT did at least get something right, but those headlights and that body shape aren't fooling anyone. The salt in the wound is the 'RAM POWER' text beneath the truck, which would probably make more sense if the truck were, you know, a Ram.

Photo by: Ram Outfitters

The other small detail you might have missed is that the flag on the back only has 38 stars. Yes, in Ram's America, the Dakotas have been consolidated into one, Rhode Island has been absorbed into Massachusetts, and Wyoming has been given to Colorado.

Maybe this is part of a larger plan we don’t know about.

Photo by: Ram Outfitters

This isn't even the first time Stellantis has been caught doing something like this. Back in March, the official Dodge Instagram account posted some cheesy "throwback" photos of some of its older cars in period-correct backgrounds. This would have been cool if it weren't for the fact that the cars were AI-generated, leading to a Neon configuration that never existed and a first-gen Viper with quad-spoke wheels.

What do you think?

Of course, just before publishing this story, Ram removed the shirt from the website. Probably for the better.

Motor1's Take: This was not the new mid-sized truck from Ram we were expecting.

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

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