The hits from Monterey Car Week keep on coming, with the latest being the Maserati MCXtrema track-only supercar. Based on the gorgeous MC20, the MCXtrema boasts far more angular styling, an aggressive aerodynamics package, and 730 horsepower from its Nettuno twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6.

Making its debut at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, the Maserati racer will be limited to 62 units, and as a track toy, it won’t be street-legal. But for privateers and collectors, the MCXtrema will be a worthy followup to the MC12 Corsa from the mid-2000s. In the transition from slinky MC20 supercar to aggressive track rat, the MCX gets sleeker, sharper bodywork, with a longer and lower front end incorporating a carbon fiber front splitter and air curtains to optimize flow under and around the car. Peaked front fenders recall the legendary 1959 Maserati Tipo 61 “Birdcage,” while trident-shaped air vents on the clamshell add downforce.

A flying buttress around the B-pillar channels air toward both the rear wing and the mid-mounted engine’s radiator vents. There’s also a roof-mounted split air intake that flanks a prominent, illuminated sharkfin, which improves stability and routes air toward the massive rear wing. Above an oversized diffuser is an imposing design for the rear, with a complex mesh of carbon fiber surrounding the exhaust outlets and trident-theme taillights. Maserati says the underbody of the MCXtrema is almost completely flat for better aerodynamics.

Inside the MCXtrema, everything extraneous has been removed for weight savings and to help the driver focus on the task at hand. That means the traditional dashboard is gone, with only a purpose-built structural crossbeam remaining to house the “command center.” The steering wheel boasts a 5.0-inch display, buttons and rotary selectors, carbon and aluminum construction, and a squared-off grip design for both aesthetics and ergonomics.

The MCXtrema will be customizable for each individual customer, including the position of the steering wheel, pedal box, and controls, and safety is an important consideration given the six-point racing harness and full interior cage. The command center and steering wheel controls will give the driver access to steering and traction control calibration, lap times, pit speed limiter, and communications systems. And for those who like to share their fun times, a passenger seat will be optional on the MCXtrema, though a fixed single-seat layout is standard.

Underneath the carbon fiber monocoque and body structure is a version of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 found in the MC20. MCX-specific turbochargers give the racer 110 extra hp compared to the production car, for a total of 730 at 7,500 rpm, while torque remains at 538 pound-feet. A six-speed sequential gearbox with a garage clutch sends power to the rear wheels through a mechanical limited-slip differential.

Keeping all that force under control is a four-wheel double-wishbone suspension with MCXtrema-specific geometry. Four-way adjustable racing dampers, springs, and anti-roll bars make it easier to spec the car for a specific track or surface, and four-wheel carbon fiber brakes should resist fade and provide excellent stopping distances.

Pricing for the MCXtrema hasn’t been made public, but Maserati would confirm that all 62 units have been spoken for at a price exceeding seven figures. Production of the MCXtrema starts in the second half of 2024, with deliveries starting that autumn.