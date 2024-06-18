Exactly 20 years ago, Maserati went racing with the MC12. It marked the company's return to motorsports after nearly four decades, and now, the MC20 honors that occasion with two special edition models. Say hello to the MC20 Icona and MC20 Leggenda.

Each car wears a special exterior finish borrowed from two MC12s of yore. Of these, the MC20 Icona is likely the most recognizable with its two-tone white/blue paint. Specifically, the colors are Bianco Audace Matte with Blue Stradale down low, as seen on the MC12 Stradale. The MC20 Leggenda draws inspiration from the MC12 GT1 Vitaphone—predominantly black with teal across the top for a sharp contrast. Maserati calls these shades Nero Essenza and Digital Mint Matte. We'll just call it glorious.

In addition to colors, Maserati infuses these special MC20s with various trim upgrades through the company's Fuoriserie Personalization Program. The Icona gets white Maserati Fuoriserie logos near the rear wheels and an Italian flag motif on the fenders. The wheels have blue Tridents on the center caps, and the brake calipers are also blue. A carbon fiber engine cover hides the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6.

The MC20 Leggenda rides on black wheels with a mint-colored Trident on the center caps. It also gets Fuoriserie logos (in mint) down low, while yellow Trident and MC20 badging stands out further up. Black brake calipers are hard to spot behind the wheels, and it has a carbon fiber engine cover, too.

Both MC20s get black four-way monocoque racing seats inside. Leggenda seats have silver contrast stitching while the Icona uses blue. Under the skin, the mechanicals are standard-issue MC20. But that's not a bad thing. The Nettuno V-6 generates 621 horsepower, and with just 3,300 pounds to carry, it reaches 60 mph in a scant 2.9 seconds.

This could be the only time you see these special-edition models. To honor the 20th anniversary of Maserati's return to racing, only 20 of each trim will be built.