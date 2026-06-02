THE BREAKDOWN The third-generation Audi Q7 is about to break cover.

Audi touts 'first-class materials' for its long-overdue luxury SUV.

The all-new Q7 will be followed shortly by the first-ever Q9.

The second-generation Audi Q7 broke cover in January 2015 at the Detroit Auto Show, making the current model one of the oldest in its segment. More than 11 years and two facelifts later, the luxury SUV is finally about to switch generations. Although some expected the already teased Q9 to break cover first, the smaller sibling will lead the way.

The revamped Q7 should debut in the coming days, and in the meantime, a teaser image gives us a glimpse of Audi’s answer to the Mercedes GLE facelift and the upcoming next-generation BMW X5. While details remain scarce, we do know the new luxobarge is shown in S Line trim and finished in Alopias Blue. We’re happy to see traditional door handles, and once the full vehicle is revealed, it’s reasonable to expect a design not too different from the larger Q9.

The same should apply to the interior, which Audi has already revealed in the Q9. Although the third-generation Q7 will slot below it in the SUV hierarchy, Ingolstadt says it will feature “first-class materials.” As a reminder, Audi previously admitted its interior quality had declined in recent years but promised a return to form.

2027 Audi Q9 teaser Photo by: Audi

2027 Audi Q7: A Smaller Q9?

Chances are that even with the Q9 around the corner, the new Q7 will continue to offer a third-row option. Of course, buyers seeking greater legroom for rearmost passengers and increased cargo capacity will likely want to step up to the larger SUV. Up front, don’t be surprised to find a screen-heavy dashboard similar to the Q9 and other recent Audi models.

Details about the powertrains remain shrouded in mystery, but V6 gasoline and diesel engines seem like a safe bet. If Audi intends to build another SQ7, a larger V8 could also be in the cards. With emissions regulations becoming increasingly stringent around the world, especially in Europe, at least one plug-in hybrid with a sizeable battery is likely planned.

The Q7 and Q9 are not the only models Audi plans to reveal later this year. At the other end of the lineup, the A2 will return as a purely electric vehicle sometime this fall. When it arrives, the second-generation A2 will assume the role of the entry-level model following the recent demise of both the A1 and Q2.

Although not officially confirmed, the next-generation RS6 Sedan (yes, sedan) and RS6 Avant should also break cover in 2026.

2027 Audi Q9 Interior 14 Source: Audi

What do you think?

Motor1's Take: Audi took a surprisingly long time to renew the Q7 for its third generation, but as the saying goes, better late than never. It has all the makings of another cash cow for the Four Rings, although success won’t come easily given that its traditional rivals are also fresh. The growing influx of increasingly premium Chinese SUVs at substantially lower prices will pose an additional challenge to the German establishment.

An educated guess tells us the new Q7 will be, more or less, a scaled-down version of the Q9, minus some of the flagship’s top-end features, such as automatic doors. Whether Audi will still shoehorn a V8 under the hood remains to be seen, as it may prefer to reserve that engine for the larger SUV.

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