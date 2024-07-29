Managing 14 brands is a tricky business for Stellantis. Shortly after publishing disappointing results for the first half of the year, CEO Carlos Tavares said unprofitable companies will be killed off. Besides the possibility of discontinuing automakers that are not making any real money, the conglomerate might try to offload others. Maserati is in pole position for getting adoptive parents.

This isn't just hot gossip as there's an actual statement from a Stellantis official. Chief Financial Officer Natalie Knight admitted there might come a time when Maserati will be up for grabs. Her exact words were: "There could be some point in the future when we look at what’s the best home for [Maserati]." This statement comes shortly after weak H1 2024 sales results. Through June, the troubled Italian marque sold 6,500 cars, a decrease of more than 50 percent compared to the first half of 2023 when 15,300 vehicles were delivered.

The company with the trident logo has lived a troubled life, having had more than a few owners since it was founded in 1914. Italian industrialist Adolfo Orsi, along with Citroën, de Tomaso, Chrysler, Fiat, and Ferrari, either had stakes in or controlled Maserati at one point. The company is currently under the Stellantis corporate umbrella after Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the PSA Group merged in 2021.

Automotive News Europe reports the future looks grim for Maserati in terms of product launches. Save for the electric MC20 coming next year, other new models are unlikely to be introduced until 2027. The Folgore-badged supercar is unlikely to move the needle considering it'll be a niche model with a steep asking price.

Finding a new home for Maserati won't be easy given the company's track record. It's been struggling for as long as we can remember, so we're not sure buyers will rush to acquire the Modena-based company should the opportunity arise. Maybe Ferrari could take a crack at it again?

The Prancing Horse, which had full control of Maserati between 1999 and 2005, is doing better than ever, so it might be in a position to rejuvenate its former rival and ally. Then again, Maranello has its plate full working on electric vehicles, so maybe it's not the right time.