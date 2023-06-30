Certainly one of the prettiest race cars we've seen in a long time, the Maserati GT2 is making its debut this weekend in Belgium during the 24 Hours of Spa. As its name implies, the new single-seater has been developed to comply with GT2 regulations and is largely based on the road-going MC20 supercar. It's scheduled to hit the track for the final rounds of the Fanatec GT European Series before entering its first full season in 2024.

Much like the street-legal model, the GT2 uses Maserati's own Nettuno V6 engine as the company with the trident logo will no longer get Ferrari engines after the current deal expires at the end of this year. In this new racing application, the Modena-made 3.0-liter, twin-turbo mill produces a healthy 621 hp (463 kW) at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 730 Nm (538 lb-ft) attainable from 3,000 rpm. If these numbers seem familiar, it’s because the MC20 offers the same punch.

Maserati GT2

8 Photos

While the road car uses an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission, the GT2 boasts a six-speed, sequential gearbox with paddle shifters and a motorsport-spec clutch. Maserati has also fitted a limited-slip mechanical self-locking differential developed for racing use, along with forged 18-inch center-lock wheels and two-way adjustable dampers at both axles. Mounted higher than on the MC20, the two exhaust tips belong to a newly developed race exhaust system.

Although the full composite body echoes that of the donor car, many changes have been made to improve aero and cooling. The most obvious changes are at the rear where a massive wing has been fitted, along with an aggressive diffuser and a roof scoop. Canards on the front bumper are part of the extreme aero package, which includes also includes a prominent splitter and a newly designed hood with extra vents.

Despite being a fully fledged GT2-compliant race car, you still get air conditioning. At an additional cost, customers can add a passenger seat, rearview camera, and a tire pressure monitoring system. Exclusive to race cars, this Blu Infinito paint job and livery is also optional. You won’t have to pay extra for the fire extinguisher and the 6.5-inch screen as these are part of the standard equipment, along with the adjustable steering column and pedal box.

The GT2 is not Maserati's only MC20-based track-only machine since the Stellantis brand is also working on the Project24. Limited to 62 units with no two cars alike, it's a hardcore derivative with 740 hp.