Maserati's Gorgeous New Livery Celebrates A Century

THE BREAKDOWN It has been 100 years since Maserati introduced its trident logo on its first race car, the Maserati Tipo 26.

Maserati is celebrating the occasion with a series of special liveries inspired by the 250F.

The liveries will make their racing debut this weekend with the start of the 2026 GT2 European Series season.

The new season of the 2026 GT2 European Series powered by Pirelli kicks off May 30 at Monza’s Autodromo Nazionale—but Maserati’s debut weekend won’t be focused solely on racing. The spotlight will be on the new Maserati GT2 Stradale, which will appear in a series of celebratory liveries created to mark a pair of major anniversaries: 100 years of the Trident logo and one century since the brand’s first appearance in competition.

The Modena automaker’s road-going super sports car will be showcased alongside the Maserati GT2 race cars as part of a project aimed at strengthening the link between track and street.

Photo by: Maserati

Inspired By The Maserati 250F

Developed with the Maserati Fuoriserie personalization program, the new liveries draw inspiration from the historic Maserati 250F—one of the most iconic Formula 1 single-seaters of the 1950s. The 250F won two world titles with Juan Manuel Fangio in 1954 and 1957, and secured its place in motorsports history through successes achieved by drivers including Stirling Moss and Maria Teresa de Filippis.

The commemorative color schemes will be available both on a one-off example of the Maserati GT2 race car and on the Maserati GT2 Stradale, underscoring the direct connection between competition and the street-legal model. That legacy dates back to 1926, when the Maserati Tipo 26 won its class at the Targa Florio with Alfieri Maserati behind the wheel, becoming the first car to wear the Trident on its hood.

GT2 Stradale: The Official Safety Car

At Monza, Maserati will field five GT2 cars run by three different teams across the Pro-Am, Silver, and Master classes. Among the expected standouts is LP Racing’s Philippe Prette, the Am champion in each of the past two seasons, set to defend the title in the No. 1 Maserati GT2.

Alongside its on-track presence, the GT2 Stradale will continue to play a central role beyond the GT2 European Series. For the second year in a row, Maserati will be the official car supplier for the GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS, where the GT2 Stradale will serve as the Safety Car, with the Maserati MCPura acting as the Leading Car.

What do you think?

The Monza weekend will follow a format of two free practice sessions, qualifying, and two 50-minute races, opening a season that will continue at Spa-Francorchamps, Misano, Zandvoort, and Portimão.

Gallery: Maserati Corse 250F Livery 6 Source: Maserati

Motor1's Take: Maserati's future was shaky for a moment, but the brand isn't going anywhere under Stellantis, so it has every reason to celebrate. It also marks the beginning of a new chapter for the company as it plans to add two new models to its lineup under Stellantis' new roadmap. We might even see the company celebrate 200 years.

Stay informed with our newsletter every weekday back Subscribe Terms of Use. For more info, read our Privacy Policy

We want your opinion! What would you like to see on Motor1.com? Take our 3 minute survey. - The Motor1.com Team

Share this Story Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Flipboard

Reddit

WhatsApp

E-Mail

copy