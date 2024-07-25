The XM is a big deal, or at least that's what BMW wants it to be. The first dedicated M model since the mid-engined M1 supercar has some big shoes to fill. However, it's sparked controversy because of its unusual design, massive curb weight, and huge asking price. We can all agree it couldn't be any farther from the M1 even if it tried. Well, the two do have something in common—an inline-six engine.

Although the XM sold in most parts of the world is a V-8-only affair, some markets also get a base model known as the 50e. As these images show, it's virtually identical to the more potent derivatives equipped with the bigger engine. The entry-level model has been out for a while but it's rather obscure, unless you're a hardcore BMW aficionado. You're looking at the slowest M car currently on sale.

The XM 50e is still a plug-in hybrid but has to make do with just 469 horsepower and 516 pound-feet. To put those numbers into perspective, it has 14 fewer ponies than the X5 xDrive50e while having the same amount of torque. It gets worse the more you compare their technical specifications since the XM weighs 5,776 pounds. That makes it a whopping 441 pounds heavier.

Officially labeled as a bespoke M car, the XM 50e takes 5.1 seconds to reach 62 mph. The electrified X5 we mentioned does the job in only 4.8 seconds. It also lags behind several M Performance models, even the Z4 M40i with its manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive, which takes 4.6 seconds to 62 mph. Heck, it's even slower than the M135, a compact car with a four-cylinder engine and a front-wheel-drive-based platform, although this version gets standard xDrive. The hot hatch completes the sprint in 4.9 seconds.

Specs sheets aside, the XM 50e still costs a lot of money even if it undercuts the V-8 versions. At €132,400 ($143,500) in Germany, it commands an eye-watering premium of €35,100 ($38,000) over the X5 xDrive50e. Why would anyone buy the more expensive, less powerful, and slower vehicle? It's hard to find a logical reason unless they have a soft spot for the XM's striking design.

The 3.0-liter inline-six engine is likely to incur smaller taxes in some countries compared to the 4.4-liter V-8, although the plug-in hybrid setup helps the XM dodge hefty fees in many regions, particularly in Europe. This huge SUV is the only M car currently on sale to offer two engine options, a rarity in the history of M models.

The XM 50e's problem isn't just that the X5 xDrive50e is a more compelling offer, with a better electric range by the way. It costs more than an X5 M60i and the full-fat X5 M, both of which have a big ol' V-8. The high-performance SUVs do away with the electric bits, which some will consider an advantage. The full-fat X5 M is €13,800 ($15,000) cheaper in its domestic market.

BMW has decided against bringing the XM 50e to the United States, which is probably for the better. The V-8 models are discounted by as much as $17,500 in a bid to sell more of these M mastodons. Through the first half of this year, only 1,078 XMs were sold in the US, down by 7.9 percent compared to the January-June 2023 interval.

BMW XM 50e