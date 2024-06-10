If you're thinking about buying a BMW XM, now could be the time to make it happen. Some aggressive discounts are percolating from BMW on the controversially styled crossover that could total $17,500 if you want to lease it. Those looking to buy have nearly the same discount—$15,000 off the MSRP.

According to Cars Direct, BMW sent a communication to dealers on June 3 announcing the deals. There's no mention of stipulations for the leasing discount, and the purchase discount is reportedly available for anyone looking to finance or pay outright with cash, anywhere in the United States. Furthermore, the $15,000 discount also works with a BMW financing deal of 3.99 percent for up to five years.

These are hefty discounts, but then again, the BMW XM has a hefty price tag. The performance SUV starts at $159,995, including destination. That jumps to $185,995 for the XM Label, though it's unclear if the discounts apply to both trims or just the standard XM. BMW's public website makes no mention of the discounts, and a BMW spokesperson declined to comment on the company's "market behavior or pricing strategies."

It's no secret that the XM has been a polarizing machine since its debut, and not just because of the chunky design. It's the first standalone machine from BMW's M division since the iconic M1, and it's the most powerful production BMW with 738 horsepower in Label trim. However, it's also supremely heavy, weighing over three tons thanks to the plug-in hybrid powertrain, among other things. It can still reach 60 mph in 3.6 seconds though, and it offers an electric-only range of 31 miles.

Buyers aren't exactly flooding dealerships to buy one. Only 541 XMs were sold through the first quarter of 2024. It's the second-worst-selling model in the company's lineup for North America, barely beating the niche Z4.