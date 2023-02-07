Listen to this article

The refreshed 2024 BMW X5 and X6 boast slight changes to their exterior styling but comprehensive updates to their powertrains and technology. Both models make their public debuts at the Amelia Concours d’Elegance in March and go into production in April at the automaker's plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Engine Updates

Gallery: 2024 BMW X5

61 Photos

The X5 sDrive40i, xDrive40i, and X6 xDrive40i get a new generation of BMW's 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six. The powerplant gains 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance with an electric motor producing 12 horsepower (9 kilowatts) and 147 pound-feet (199 Newton-meters). The system's total output is now 375 hp (280 kW) and 383 lb-ft (519 Nm). In comparison, the previous application of the six-cylinder in these models made 335 hp (250 kW) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm).

BMW estimates the 2024 X5 and X6 xDrive40i can accelerate to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 5.2 seconds. The figure was 5.3 seconds before the refresh.

The X5 and X6 M60i xDrive continue to use a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, but it now has a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The powerplant's output is still 523 hp (390 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm). Both models reach 60 mph in 4.2 seconds.

The X5 xDrive50e PHEV replaces the previous xDrive45e. The total system output from the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six and electric motor is now 483 hp (360 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm), rather than the previous 389 hp (290 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm). Its updated electric motor generally produces 194 hp (145 kW) and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm) but can temporarily offer 331 lb-ft (449 Nm). The model can hit 60 mph in 4.6 seconds, versus 5.3 seconds previously.

Gallery: 2024 BMW X6

53 Photos

BMW also gives xDrive50e a battery with a net capacity of 25.7 kilowatt-hours to replace the previous 17.1 kWh unit. Plus, the unit can now charge on AC power at up to 7.4 kW. This setup offers an estimated 40-mile (64-kilometer) range on electric power.

All three engines come with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The transmission now has an electric oil pump and torsion dampers that make shifts smoother, according to the automaker. With the available M Sport package, there's a Sprint setting that automatically shifts into the lowest usable gear, puts the powertrain in its sportiest mode, and gets the full electric boost from the mild-hybrid system.

A New Look

The refreshed X5 and X6 look slightly different than their predecessors. BMW notes the outline of the headlights is 35 millimeters narrower. Sculpted surfaces now border the kidney grilles, and they have revised lower fascias. The X5 is available with an optional illuminated grille. The X6 now comes standard with the M Sport package that has an octagonal in the lower fascia. The V8-powered M60i xDrive models have quad exhaust pipes.

Buyers have several new colors to pick from. Blue Ridge Mountain metallic, Brooklyn Grey metallic, Skyscraper Grey metallic, and Frozen Pure Grey metallic join the palette. The X5 M60i xDrive is available in Marina Bay Blue metallic, and the X6 M60i xDrive offers Isle of Man Green metallic.

There are more significant changes inside the refresh X5 and X6. The screens are now in a single curved glass display consisting of a 12.3-inch information screen and a 14.9-inch diagonal instrument monitor. An ambient light bar with 15 selectable colors adds some illumination to the cabin.

Fresh Tech

In terms of driving assistance, Highway Assistant joins the optional Driving Assistance Professional Package. The system lets drivers take their hands off the steering wheel on limited access highways at speeds up to 85 mph (137 kph). An Assisted View mode on the instrument cluster shows the vehicles being detected by the cameras and sensors in the current and adjacent lanes.

Parking Assistant Professional records the vehicle's driving for up to 656 feet (200 meters) and can reproduce them in reverse. This means that a driver can have the model come to them by controlling it from the My BMW App on a smartphone.

The table below shows the price for the 2024 X5 and X6 lineup.