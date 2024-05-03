The Ferrari 12Cilindri—as you probably gathered from the name—is Maranello's latest front-engined, V-12 supercar. And that 6.5-liter engine is au naturale. Some people have been critical of its styling; the retro Daytona-inspired exterior isn't everyone's cup of tea. But maybe it just needs a new paint job and wheels.

That's where Ferrari's online configurator comes in. It gives you the choice of more than 25 exterior colors to coat the 12Cilindri of your dreams, broken up in four different categories: Classic, Historical, Standard, and Additional. The Classic category is the most robust with options like Blue Corsa, and of course, Rosso Imola, while the Historic offerings have deeper, richer hues like Verde British Racing and a beautiful Rosso Dino (pictured below).

You can pair any of those exterior colors with the choice of five wheel options—and you really can't go wrong with any of them. There are two black-painted options, two silver-and-black options, and one pure silver pair. You can also add on things like titanium wheel bolts, carbon center caps, or black wheel caps.

Ferrari gives you another nine color options to choose from for the brake calipers, ranging from simple hues like black and blue to bolder reds, yellows, and even a gold option. Titanium and black ceramic are the two color options for the exhaust tips, and you can choose between a carbon fiber roof or panoramic glass.

The interior has another 15 leather color options. The palette is awash in beiges and browns, but you can always go for Rosso Red or a beautiful Catra Da Zucchero deep blue. Ferrari also offers a robust selection of Alcantara inserts in more colors like Tortora moss green or Blu Medio. And there are five seat options ranging from ultra-comfy to ultra-sporty.

There are hundreds of ways to customize the 12Cilindri of your dreams … not that it matters. Ferrari's new V-12 supercar is likely already sold out for the foreseeable future. And if it wasn't, the $423,000 asking price for the coupe and the $466,000 asking price for the convertible is probably out of most people's budgets. But hey, we can dream.