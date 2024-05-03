Ferrari is unique in the way it embraces tradition and bleeding-edge technology in equal measure. This is perhaps nowhere more evident than with its newest car, the 12Cilndri, the successor to the 812 Superfast. Ferrari pulled off the covers of the 12Cilindri and 12Cilindri Spider on Thursday in Miami. And as the name implies, it’s all about that 12-cylinder engine.

The 6.5-liter, 65-degree unit is the latest evolution of Ferrari’s F140 V-12, first used in the Enzo two decades ago. Here, it makes 819 naturally aspirated horsepower at 9,250 rpm and 500 pound-feet of torque at 7,250 rpm, with redline set at a screaming 9,500 rpm. There’s no hybrid assist either—Ferrari has managed to meet all the relevant emissions standards without relying on electrification.

It’s broadly similar to the engine in the 812 Competizione, complete with titanium connecting rods, and a valvetrain that ditches the typical hydraulic lifters for a rigid system with roller finger followers. Unique, though, is a system called "Aspirated Torque Shaping," which uses electronics to modify the torque curve in third and fourth gears.

Paired with the engine is an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox mounted at the rear, which promises 30 percent quicker shifts than the 812’s transmission. Given the 812 was one of the quickest-shifting cars on the road, we can only imagine what this feels like. A switch to taller 21-inch tires effectively shortens the gear ratios by 5.0 percent, contributing to better acceleration. Ferrari quotes a 0-62 mph time of 2.9 seconds and a 0-124 mph time of less than 7.9 seconds. The Spider is barely slower, with acceleration times of 2.95 seconds and 8.2 seconds, respectively. Top speed for both is above 211 mph.

In terms of size, the 12Cilindri is slightly bigger than the 812 Superfast in most dimensions, though the wheelbase is an inch shorter. The design is similar to what we’ve seen with the Roma, with more technical detailing. The black panel ahead of the hood and between the lights references the plexiglass panel found on early examples of the 365 GTB/4 Daytona. Really, the whole thing is quite Daytona-esque.

Inside, you get the now-traditional Ferrari steering wheel festooned with controls, but unlike a lot of new models from the brand, there’s a central infotainment display. Otherwise, the cabin isn’t too different from what we’ve seen in the Purosangue, minus the rear seats.

As to be expected, the 12Cilindri gets all of Ferrari’s latest, ultra-advanced chassis control systems, including Side Slip Control 8, which is designed to more quickly estimate tire grip levels. There’s also the clever independent four-wheel steering system, which can steer the rear tires in opposite directions from one another. As mentioned earlier, wheel sizes are up from 20 to 21 inches with 275/35ZR21s up front and 315/35ZR21s out back. Buyers have a choice of Michelin Pilot Sport S 5 or Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport tires.

Ferrari only quotes a dry weight—meaning, without the fluids necessary for driving—so we don’t know exactly what the 12Cilindri weighs. The dry weight for the coupe is 3,459 pounds and 3,571 pounds for the Spider. So figure somewhere between 3,700 and 3,800 pounds ready to drive. Ferrari also says the 12Cilindri is 15 percent stiffer than the 812.

As expected, this V-12 Ferrari won't be cheap. The 12Cilindri costs $423,000 (€395,000) for the coupe and $466,000 (€435,000) for the convertible. We also assume the 12Cilindri is already sold out for years to come, such is the way with Ferraris. Especially V-12 Ferraris.