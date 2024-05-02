Ferrari and V-12 engines go hand in hand. And the newest vehicle from Maranello promises not to disappoint. Ferrari posted two quick teaser videos on its X account (formerly Twitter) previewing a new 12-cylinder supercar that debuts on May 3.

The first clip comes with the caption: "The V-12 is a timeless symphony that transcends replication." After a quick clip of the late Enzo Ferrari himself talking about the 12-cylinder engine, we can hear the car starting up and racing off into the distance:

The second clip is even shorter. It shows brief glimpses of the vehicle's bodywork and logo, as well as a preview of the 12-cylinder engine:

Internally referred to as the F167, we know this new Ferrari will be a front-engined, 12-cylinder car—but will it be a hybrid? Ferrari has had success with its hybrids in the last few years; 44 percent of Ferrari models sold in 2023 were battery-assisted.

Considering this will be a successor to the 812 Superfast, we expect it to stay naturally aspirated (fingers crossed). The 812 had a 6.5-liter V-12 making 815 horsepower. The ubiquitous V-12 will carry over but this Ferrari should be even more powerful.

Thankfully we don't have to wait long to find out exactly what kind of power this new supercar puts down. Ferrari promises to remove the cover this Thursday, May 3 at 8:00 PM ET.