Hyundai wants to show off the Ioniq 5 N's performance chops by bringing four examples of the hot EV to this year's Pikes Peak. The 102th running of the hill climb event takes place June 23 and will feature two production-spec vehicles along with a couple of modified cars. The standard ones won't be truly stock either since some tweaks will be made inside.

Going after the electric production SUV/crossover record, the two Ioniq 5 Ns won't have rear seats. Not because Hyundai wants to make the vehicles lighter but safer by adding a roll cage in the back. In addition, the driver's seat is replaced by a Recaro Pro Racer SPA Hans seat with a six-point Sabelt racing harness compatible with HANS (head and neck support). In case something goes awry, there's going to be a fire suppression system.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N for Pikes Peak

Other than these modifications, the Ioniq 5 N will be completely stock. It'll carry over the dual-motor setup from the road-going model, complete with up to 641 horsepower when overboost is active. In regular mode, the total system output is still a massive 601 hp. Hyundai touts a 0 to 60 mph time of 3.25 seconds with launch control and the extra temporary power. Flat out, top speed is electronically capped at 162 mph.

Eleven-time PPIHC winner Paul Dallenbach will hunt for records in one of the two "stock" Ioniq 5 Ns. The other one will be driven by rookie Ron Zaras, a former Hoonigan executive. As for the two modified vehicles, these will be piloted by WRC driver Dani Sordo and four-time overall winner and King of the Mountain title holder at Pikes Peak Robin Shute. The two will perform a test ahead of the grueling 24 Hours of Nürburgring set for May 30.

Hyundai is already evaluating the Ioniq 5 N at Pikes Peak, but the speedy EV will adopt an N livery instead of this red finish for the actual race in Colorado. The four vehicles are going to tackle the 12.42-mile course with no fewer than 156 turns. All drivers will go through an elevation gain of 4,725 feet, crossing the finish line at 14,115 feet above sea level.

The outright record at Pikes Peak belongs to Romain Dumas in the Volkswagen I.D. R with a time of 7 minutes and 57.148 seconds established in 2018. It's safe to assume the Ioniq 5 N won't get anywhere close since the VW was a purpose-built electric race car.