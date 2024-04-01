The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is going racing in a dedicated series. It's called the eN1 class and will consist of sprint races as well as one-on-one knockout races. The new racing series echoes the N1 class featuring the Elantra (Avante in South Korea) and is not limited to a single manufacturer or just one tire vendor.

The first zero-emission N model goes through multiple changes compared to the road-going vehicle. For starters, Hyundai has managed to shave off a lot of fat. While the street-legal Ioniq 5 N weighs up to 4,916 pounds, the eN1 Cup Car sheds nearly 600 lbs. It tips the scales at 4,343 lbs despite getting a full aerodynamic body kit with bulging fenders and a massive rear wing.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup Car

The diet was achieved by mounting a fiberglass-reinforced plastic (FRP) hood and polycarbonate windows. It also gets 18-inch forged wheels with slick tires and has a stripped-out cabin with a single bucket seat. Although the Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup Car has been put on a diet, it comes with a lot of hardware not found on the regular model. Hyundai installs a full FIA-compliant roll cage, meaty 18-inch slick tires, an asphyxiation fire layer, and a high-voltage shutoff system.

Other changes over the road-going Ioniq 5 N include an adjustable suspension with two-way dampers, a high-voltage warning indicator, and a charging port relocated at the back. Oddly enough, the race car retains the fake engine noise trickery (N e-Shift) and teams will even be allowed to pick their favorite sounds. The function enabling artificial gear changes (N e-Shift) has also been retained. Battery pre-conditioning is still there, as is the N Grin Boost that unlocks full power for 10 seconds.

The dual motors continue to produce a combined 641 hp as with the road-going Ioniq 5 N from where it has also inherited the 84-kWh battery pack. Performance details have not been revealed but 0 to 60 mph should take around three seconds considering the standard hot electric crossover does the job in 3.25 seconds with the N Grin Boost active.

We'll see the new Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup Car in action for the first time on April 27 during the inaugural round of the 2024 Hyundai N Festival at the Inje Speedium where the eN1 class will have an official practice session. A total of 10 races are set for later this year.