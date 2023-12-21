A fuel pump recall issued on Thursday affects roughly 2.6 million Acura and Honda models from the 2017 through 2020 model years in the United States.

Honda has discovered the fuel pump impeller in a large handful of its vehicles is not molded correctly. This can cause the piece to deform and interfere with the fuel pump body, which could cause the piece to stop working. The engine would then be starved of fuel and stop working. Honda has no reports of crashes or injuries from this problem. The fix involves replacing the entire pump.

Because of the size of the recall, Honda says it doesn't have enough replacement fuel pumps to fix all of the affected vehicles at once. So the company is notifying owners in stages. The first letters to owners go out in early February, and additional announcements come out as the automaker has new parts available.

A Honda spokesperson told Motor1 that replacing the fuel pump takes two to three hours, but the time varies depending on the vehicle. "It’s too early in the process for [Honda] to provide an accurate time frame when sufficient parts will be available for all affected models, but we’re working to improve supply as quickly as possible," the spokesperson said.

Owners who don't want to wait for the mailed notification can see if this recall affects their vehicle by checking the vehicle identification number (VIN) at Acura, Honda, or by calling (888) 234-2138. You can also go to the NHTSA's website and search by model or VIN. A full list of vehicles affected can be seen below.

This is the largest single recall by an automaker in 2023. It surpasses Tesla's recent campaign, affecting just over 2 million vehicles to update the Autopilot software to add additional controls and alerts in an effort to make the system safer.

These vehicles are affected:

Acura Models

Honda Models