Automotive recalls are usually serious business. But sometimes they can be humorous. Porsche has issued a new recall that affects a small number of Porsche 718 Caymans and Boxsters because the active rear wing on some models can extend too far.

This recall affects a total of 53 examples of the 2023 and 2024 718 Cayman GTS 4.0, 2024 718 Boxster GTS 4.0, and 2024 718 Boxster S.

You might be scratching your head about this recall because models like the 911 GT3 and RS have much taller wings than the active piece on the Cayman and Boxster. However, the paperwork filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration clarifies that the high location can block the visibility of the center high-mounted rear stop lamp (CHMSL), which is against safety regulations.

Porsche learned about this issue in October 2023 after discovering an employee at the factory manually re-coded the rear vehicle electronics control unit with the wrong values. This allowed the rear spoiler to rise higher than it should. "A field analysis did not reveal any known cases of either tire damage, accidents, or any other complaint in this context," the automaker wrote in its NHTSA documentation.

Porsche technicians will fix this issue by installing new code for the rear vehicle electronics control unit. The company will begin sending owner notification letters to affected customers on February 2, 2024. If you think your car might be affected, head on over to the NHTSA's site and punch in your VIN.