Vehicle recalls are always a serious matter because safety should be the top priority. That said, some recalls are more serious than others. If we're being honest, high-beam lights activating by using a turn signal isn't the worst thing in the world. Actually, it sounds like something James May would do to Clarkson in a classic Top Gear bit.

But this recall isn't a joke. Ram is recalling 142,150 pickup trucks because turning left or right just might flip those headlights to full bright. A malfunctioning module in the steering column is the culprit, and could also be responsible for preventing the turn signals from automatically shutting off. The inconvenience to the driver is a blue indicator on the dashboard denoting the high beams are on. Folks approaching the truck, however, might be a tad upset over the temporary blindness caused by eyeball-searing headlights.

A majority of the trucks affected are HD models for the 2023 and 2024 model years. That includes 73,739 Ram 2500 trucks, 25,799 Ram 3500s, and 142 Ram 3500 chassis cab trucks. A total of 13,433 big-boy Ram 4500 / 5500 trucks are also included. At the other end of the spectrum, 23,030 Ram 1500 Classic trucks – all 2023 models – are among the recalled vehicles.

The fix is simple. Dealers will inspect the truck and replace the module as necessary. Owner notification will begin in January, but if you drive one of these vehicles and are assailed with flashing high beams from oncoming traffic, you probably already know something isn't right.

Being blinded by bright lights is absolutely a safety concern, hence the recall. In fact, modern have become a concern in the United States as they're brighter than ever. Adaptive lights used in other regions around the world continue to be a sore spot in the States despite being approved for use in 2022. This would certainly help alleviate some of the literal pain experienced by drivers at night, struggling to see beyond intense lights on low beams, never mind high.