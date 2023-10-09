The BMW X2 M35i xDrive will debut on October 11. Just before the premiere, the German automaker released this 19-second teaser trailer.

The clip opens with a look at the grille, which has an illuminated edge and an M badge on the right side. The BMW emblem sits in an indented portion of the hood between two raised areas. There are sporty-looking side mirrors with a sharp shape and black covers.

The wheels have a complex shape with multiple facets, a black finish, and machined sections around the rim. Drilled brake discs and M-branded rotors are visible behind them.

The rear wears a spoiler below the back window. It has a raised section on each side and is flat in the middle. The lower part of the bumper has a boxy fascia above the quad exhaust pipes – two on each side.

The previous teaser for the new X2 showed it appearing in the virtual city Hypnopolis that is accessible in the popular game Fortnite. The custom map includes the BMW "Four Cylinder" building and the automaker's museum.

BMW's teaser site confirms the X2 M35i xDrive makes 296 horsepower (221 kilowatts) and can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 5.4 seconds. The specs are intriguing because the X1 M35i xDrive's premiere from June 2023 shows it making 312 hp and 295 lb-ft from a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder. This is enough to reach 60 mph in 5.2 seconds. Usually, we'd expect these models to be mechanically identical.

The X1 M35i has a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox with a mechanical limited-slip differential and all-wheel drive. An adjustable M suspension is standard. Some of this should carry over to the X2 version.

The X1 M35i uses the new BMW iDrive 9 infotainment system, and the X2 variant should get this tech, too. The boxier model is available with M sport seats and an anthracite-colored headliner.

The 2024 X1 M35i xDrive arrives at dealers in the United States in October 2023. It starts at $50,895 after the destination fee. Details from the X2's unveiling may inform us about the sleeker model's availability in the US.