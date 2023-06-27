BMW unveils the most powerful version of its entry-level SUV – the 2024 X1 M35i xDrive debuts with a powerful 2.0-liter engine, an aggressive look to match it, and hardware upgrades for better performance on the road. It will also become the first BMW product to receive the latest iDrive 9 infotainment system when it goes on sale in the United States in October this year.

It turns out the reports from last summer were true as the new X1 M35i xDrive comes with a more powerful iteration of the automaker’s 2.0-liter mill. Thanks to upgrades such as a stronger crankshaft, an optimized oil supply system, and main bearing shells and caps carried over from BMW’s six-cylinder engines, the four-pot now produces 312 horsepower between 5,750 and 6,500 rpm, and a peak torque of 295 pound-feet from 2,000 to 4,500 rpm. This represents a significant jump over the base model’s 241 hp.

Gallery: 2024 BMW X1 M35i xDrive

77 Photos

Channeling the power to all four wheels is BMW’s xDrive system, which is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with a mechanical limited-slip differential built into it. The LSD limits the difference in rotational speed between the front wheels, which should improve the crossover’s handling dynamics around corners. The result of this setup is a sprint from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 5.2 seconds and an electronically governed top speed of 155 mph.

Stopping power comes from a new integrated brake system. The X1 M35i is now the first M Performance model to come with an optional M Compound system, using a four-piston caliper with 15.2-inch drilled discs at the front wheels and single-piston units with 13.0-inch discs at the back. Those big boys are finished in gloss grey and hide behind standard 19-inch or optional 20-inch wheels. Last but not least, BMW’s adjustable M Suspension is also standard alongside sport steering.

Matching the power and performance of the range-topping X1 is an aggressive exterior with larger air intakes in the front fascia, prominent side skirt extensions, a model-specific roof spoiler, and a rear apron with a new diffuser, incorporating quad exhaust pipes.

The highlight of the cabin – in addition to the optional M sport seats, an Alcantara-trimmed instrument panel, and an anthracite-colored roof liner – is the latest version of BMW’s iDrive infotainment system. The X1 M35i xDrive is the first model from the Bavarian brand to receive the new iDrive 9 tech, which features a newly designed home screen and an improved menu structure inspired by consumer electronic devices.

As mentioned above, BMW will have the 2024 X1 M35i xDrive at its US dealers in October 2023. Prices start at $50,895 with destination and handling fees included. The range-topping X1 will be produced at the BMW Group Plant Regensburg.