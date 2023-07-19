The next-generation BMW X2 made its first spy photo appearance in October last year when it showed its coupe-like profile to our photographers. Different prototypes of the crossover returned for other early sightings (see the related links below) and today, we have a new batch with shots showing what appears to be the X2’s base model with less camouflage than before.

The trial vehicle with Munich registration plates has a different front fascia compared to the M35i or M40i model we saw last month. Some of the changes include new patterns for both the upper and the lower grilles, as well as a new bumper design. The headlights are probably identical but there’s still a lot of camouflage covering the lighting clusters and we can’t give our final verdict yet.

Gallery: 2024 BMW X2 new spy photos

17 Photos

The only important difference at the back seems to be the lack of the hotter model’s quad exhaust system – this prototype has a more subtle arrangement with exhaust pipes hidden under the rear bumper. The taillights seem to be in their final production form, though the camouflage foil hides much of their design. One thing we know for sure is that the new X2 will have a shape that is more reminiscent of the larger X4 versus the hatchback body style of the outgoing model.

Under the skin, the next-gen X2 will share its FAAR platform with the new X1. This means four-cylinder engines only and possibly an all-electric version. The lineup will also include the range-topping M35i xDrive model (photos of which can be seen in the related links) with a 2.0-liter turbocharged mill generating 312 horsepower. BMW is upgrading this unit and the X2 might actually be launched in an M40i guise with slightly more power.

When the new X2 will arrive? Our educated guess is a debut sometime around the end of this year possibly going on sale as a 2024 model. There’s no debut date confirmed yet, though.