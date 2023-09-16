The 2023 Frontier is a throwback to the original rugged body-on-frame Nissan trucks, yet is thoroughly modern. Equipped with the Pro-4X package, it's a supremely capable off-roader. According to Fletch on his All Things Overlanding YouTube channel, the latest generation of Frontier trucks is much improved but kept the best things about the old truck.

Fletch has owned his 2023 Nissan Frontier for several months. It's at least his third Nissan vehicle, having owned a second-gen Frontier and a Nissan Xterra. He likes the looks of the new truck but also how it shares its frame and bed dimensions with the older model. That means most of his gear and accessories from his old truck fit his new one.

The current Frontier uses a 3.8-liter V6 and nine-speed automatic transmission for motivation. The V6 is not all-new, having been used in the Frontier since 2020. As part of Nissan's VQ engine family, the 3.8-liter uses direct fuel injection and electronically controlled continuously variable valve timing to produce 310 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque. Fletch likes that the drivetrain has been around for a few years and is a proven design.

Most of Fletch's driving so far has been around town. Even so, he's averaged 19.5 miles per gallon. That's almost double the 10 mpg he got in his old Frontier equipped with a five-speed transmission, 35-inch tires, and all of his gear. It's also slightly better than the 17 to 19 mpg a Toyota Tacoma owner reported. But while the Tacoma owner was not happy with his mileage, Fletch is impressed with the improvement over his old truck.

Inside, Fletch notes that the Frontier is quiet and comfortable. Unlike his wife's Honda Pilot, which is almost dead silent with no engine noise, the Frontier has a noticeable growl, which he likes. It's not obtrusive but a reminder he's driving a gas-powered vehicle and not something like a Tesla. The interior is quiet enough on the road, but what Fletch really appreciates is the comfort. He likes the chunky feel of the steering wheel and notes that the seats are among the most comfortable he's sat in.

In Motor1.com's review of the 2022 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X, we said, "Nissan finally built a truck that feels modern, competitive, and genuinely worth consideration." All Things Overlanding echos that evaluation but also likes how the Frontier kept the best parts of the old truck.