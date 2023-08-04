The Toyota Tacoma enjoys a reputation as a capable and dependable mid-size truck. Equipped with the TRD Off-Road package, it will go just about anywhere, trekking across all kinds of terrain with ease. Like all vehicles, it has its share of pros and cons, some of which are laid out in this video by Robs Autos.

After owning his Toyota Tacoma for one year and accumulating over 15,000 miles, Rob decided to share his thoughts on his truck. He purchased a 2022 model with the TRD Off-Road package, waiting to get it in the Lunar Rock color. The Tacoma cost Rob around $45,000 and includes options like an upgraded stereo system and LED headlights. He's also added some aftermarket mods, including a CVC tune, a set of Cali Raised Rock Sliders, and FSW wheels.

Gallery: 2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter

2 Photos

Rob likes the truck's size and ride height, noting it easily handles potholes and rough roads. It's also comfortable and is his vehicle of choice for road trips. He also likes how customizable it is, saying it's like a Honda Civic in that you can modify it any way you like.

As for negatives, he mentions the gas mileage, which averaged 17 to 19 miles per gallon before the CVC tune. He also doesn't like the 3.5-liter V6 engine, which puts out 278 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. The engine, coupled with the gear-hunting transmission, led Rob to perform the engine tune after the truck hit 4,000 miles.

Overall, Rob has positive things to say about his Toyota Tacoma ownership experience and is quick to point out every vehicle has flaws. He enjoys driving it, taking it to places like Joshua Tree National Park, and plans to continue modifying it.

As for the Tacoma itself, Toyota has addressed some of the issues Rob mentions with the 2024 model. The new iForce Max hybrid powertrain offers 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque from a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder and electric motor. Coupled with the eight-speed automatic transmission, the new drivetrain should offer better performance and fuel economy with a respectable tow rating for the mid-size truck segment.