After a very lengthy previous-generation run, the current Nissan Frontier debuted to some attention for the 2022 model year. Now there’s arguably even more attention, as the Japanese brand is reviving the Hardbody nameplate for a special package on the 2024 Frontier. The 1980s nostalgia comes at a price, however, and it’s over $40,000.

Specifically, you’ll pay $42,095 for the least expensive 2024 Nissan Frontier Hardbody. It’s only offered on the Frontier SV 4x4 trim, which starts at $36,870 for the shorter 5-foot bed. Nissan states the Hardbody Package costs $3,890, and there’s a mandatory $1,335 destination charge for Frontier trims. Add it all up, and you arrive at the aforementioned price.

Gallery: 2024 Nissan Frontier Hardbody

30 Photos

The Hardbody Package is appearance-only in nature, drawing inspiration from the classic Hardbody in numerous areas. The 17-inch three-spoke wheels arguably garner the most attention, though the blackout treatment for the bumpers, mirrors, fender arches, grille, and door handles is also a throwback. Retro-themed graphics adorn the doors and tailgate, and you’ll find a neat sports bar in the bed with mud flaps and a skid plate down low.

As for other 2024 Frontier trims, prices are generally up approximately $100 to $200 from the prior year. A new Crew Cab SL trim joins the party as the flagship truck, replacing the SV with the premium package. It brings LED headlights, leather heated seats, fog lights, and power outlets to the bed, among other things. Otherwise, trims and powertrains are just as they were for 2023, starting with the entry-level King Cab S.

Here is a complete pricing breakdown for all 2024 Nissan Frontier trim levels.

Trim Base Price MSRP (with $1,335 destination) 2024 Frontier S King Cab 2WD $29,770 $31,105 2024 Frontier S King Cab 4WD $32,970 $34,305 2024 Frontier S Crew Cab 2WD $31,070 $32,405 2024 Frontier S Crew Cab 4WD $34,070 $35,405 2024 Frontier SV King Cab 2WD $32,470 $33,805 2024 Frontier SV King Cab 4WD $35,670 $37,005 2024 Frontier SV Crew Cab 2WD (5' Bed) $33,870 $35,205 2024 Frontier SV Crew Cab 2WD (6' Bed) $36,700 $38,035 2024 Frontier SV Crew Cab 4WD (5' Bed) $36,870 $38,205 2024 Frontier SV Crew Cab 4WD (6' Bed) $39,700 $41,035 2024 Frontier Pro-X Crew Cab 2WD $36,300 $37,635 2024 Frontier Pro-X Crew Cab 4WD $39,300 $40,635 2024 Frontier SL Crew Cab 2WD $39,640 $40,975 2024 Frontier SL Crew Cab 4WD $42,640 $43,975

The 3.8-liter V6 remains the sole engine choice for Frontier buyers. It develops 310 horsepower, driving the rear wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission. Four-wheel drive is available on every trim level. S and SV trims have a choice between the smaller King Cab or the full four-door Crew Cab; King Cab trucks feature a 6-foot bed, Crew Cab S, Pro-X, and SL models have a 5-foot bed, and Crew Cab SV buyers can choose between the two.

The 2024 Nissan Frontier is on sale now, with trucks reaching dealerships in the fall.