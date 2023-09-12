It's not every day that the best-selling vehicle in America for over 40 years gets an update. That's exactly what's happening with the 2024 Ford F-150, and you can watch the debut live right here at Motor1.com. The action starts at 7:30 PM Eastern / 4:30 Pacific, and this time around we have something extra special planned.

Instead of simply watching Ford pull the covers off its refreshed F-150, join the Motor1.com team for a pre-game ramble. Editor-in-Chief Seyth Miersma along with Rambling About Cars co-hosts Chris Bruce and Christopher Smith will be discussing all things F-150 leading up to the official reveal. You can catch the action through Motor1 on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, or right here through the YouTube embed at the top of the article. Wherever you're at, you can comment and chat with us (and each other) in real time.

Be Part Of The Conversation Here:

What can you expect from Ford's new half-ton pickup? On the outside at least, there's little left to the imagination. We've spied numerous pre-production models on the streets of Detroit over the summer, most of which had zero camouflage. Versions of the Tremor, STX, Lariat, and Raptor trims were caught showing minor changes to the grille, headlights, and fascias, but updates to the interior aren't as clear. Larger display screens are always a possibility, and new tech is to be expected. We don't think any notable changes are coming to the powertrain, but we'll soon find out.

It's important to note that the 2024 F-150 doesn't mark a new generation for the enduring pickup. Debuting in 2020 for the 2021 model year, Ford's evolutionary approach to the exterior was offset by a thoroughly upgraded greenhouse melding a handsome appearance with digital screens and plenty of tactile controls. Underneath it all, the company one-upped its crosstown competitors with the PowerBoost hybrid powertrain, bringing a bit more efficiency and a lot more functionality to the segment. Equipped with the Pro Power Onboard system, the hybrid in top trim offers 7.2 kW of electricity in the bed.

Will Ford have even more power for its Pro Power Onboard feature? Will there be more horsepower under the hood, or major changes to the interior? Join us as we learn about the new truck right here on September 12, starting at 7:30 PM Eastern.