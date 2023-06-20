Technically speaking, the images you see here are spy photos. You wouldn't know it by looking, and actually, that might help this Ford F-150 Raptor R blend in with other vehicles on the road. Not that a Raptor R with gigantic R graphics will ever just blend in, but the casual observer may not realize this is actually an updated 2024 model with styling tweaks. But we aren't casual observers.

Caught on the streets of Dearborn not far from Ford's global headquarters, our spy photographers noticed this Raptor R and realized it's not like the one folks can currently buy. We know a facelift is coming to the F-150 for 2024, including the high-performance Raptor and Raptor R. We've seen test vehicles with some minor camouflage but this is our first look at a truck completely uncovered. Not only that, Ford isn't the least bit shy about advertising this rig as a Raptor R.

So, what exactly is different? In this case, facelift is appropriate because the majority of exterior changes occur at the front of the truck. There's a new grille with a bolder mesh design behind the large Ford lettering, which actually appears a bit larger and sticks out a touch more. Headlights at the corners are largely the same, but they feature new internal elements. Down low, the bumper is a bit slimmer at the ends and vertical slats replace the mesh motif in the center.

At the rear, the only change we see is with the taillights. As is the case at the front, the lights' shape is the same but the structure and elements are fresh for 2024. And of course, there's the prominent Raptor R branding on the bed, which is also new for 2024.

Not everything is uncovered on this pickup truck. Our spy source tells us the interior still had some camo hiding portions of the dash. A clear shot through the side glass isn't available this time around, previous F-150 spy photos suggest a larger portrait-oriented center touchscreen is coming, among other small trim changes.

As for power, there's no reason to believe Ford will touch the already potent supercharged 5.2-liter V8 under the hood. That is, unless Ford wants to take the title of most-powerful badass off-roader from the Ram TRX. It would only require a minor tweak, as the Raptor R boasts 700 horsepower to the 702 ponies in the TRX.

Expect a proper debut for the updated F-150, including the Raptor variants, coming soon.