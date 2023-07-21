Did Ford run out of black tarps or white camouflage wrap? For reasons we don't entirely understand, the automaker seems perfectly content to send facelifted 2024 F-150 pickup trucks out on the streets of Detroit. And our spy photographers are perfectly content to snap photos when they do.

We are fairly certain the gray Ford seen here is an F-150 in Lariat trim. The overall look matches up to current Lariat trim levels, and also, there's a freaking Lariat badge in plain view on the fender. It sits behind revised headlights that feature vertical running lights on the corners. The lighting structure within the lenses is different as well, and they connect to new grille styles. It all sits above a new lower fascia that eliminates angles, featuring rectangular driving lamps on either side of a new – you guessed it – rectangular lower vent.

Gallery: 2024 Ford F-150 Spy Photos

8 Photos

Moving to the rear, we wouldn't blame you if you didn't see anything different. The taillights are the same shape as before, but internal lighting structures are new. Dual exhaust outlets exit from the corners through molded arches in the bumper. The tailgate is slightly revised, too.

With the Lariat now caught on camera, it joins the 2024 F-150 Platinum that we saw on July 14 and the rugged 2024 F-150 Tremor caught on July 5. Prior to that, we've also witnessed a facelifted 2024 F-150 Raptor R without any camouflage, but there are still some mysteries to unravel with America's best-selling truck. We've yet to see the interior, but glimpses through side glass have occasionally revealed covers atop the dash. That likely means there's something in there worth hiding, perhaps a larger center touchscreen.

On the outside, the facelift is minor and as such, we suspect there won't be any changes to the powertrain. The F-150 is currently available with a slathering of V6 engines and the 5.0-liter V8, Raptor R's supercharged 5.2-liter V8 notwithstanding. If anything, some minor tweaks to power levels could accompany the visual refresh.

When will the new F-150 debut? For all intents and purposes, we've already had an exterior debut for multiple trim levels, albeit unofficial. With these sightings coming in just the last few weeks, we'd be surprised if Ford didn't make an official 2024 F-150 announcement sometime by the end of August.