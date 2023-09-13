The 2024 Ford F-150 is here. Revealed ahead of the 2023 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the best-selling truck in America gains minor styling tweaks, an optional Pro Access multifunction tailgate, and more standard equipment. The 2024 model-year configurator is already up and running, which means pricing information is available across all trim levels.

As you might expect, Ford has raised prices for the F-150 but you also get more for the money. The starting point remains the work-friendly F-150 XL in single-cab two-wheel drive configuration, now with a starting price of $36,570. Add in Ford's mandatory $1,995 destination fee and you get the $38,565 we mention in our headline.

If you read our 2024 F-150 debut article, you'll know that all trims now have a digital cockpit with 12-inch driver and center display screens standard. You'll also know the 3.3-liter V6 has left the building, meaning the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 with 325 horsepower is the new base engine. That was previously a $1,285 option, which accounts for over half the 2024 model-year price increase.

Curiously, Ford's configurator currently shows the only engine for the XL being the 5.0-liter V8 – a $2,560 option for 2023. That's almost certainly a glitch in the matrix, but still, we contacted Ford just to make sure. The 2.7-liter should be the standard mill with the V8 being optional, but we will jump in with an update once we hear from Ford, just to make sure.

Ford lists eight trim levels for the F-150 in 2024, including a new STX that existed previously as a package for the XL. The Limited trim is gone, replaced by a Platinum Plus package to serve as the range-topping luxury truck. The Raptor equipped with the high-output Raptor R package easily takes the title as the most expensive F-150 you can get. Here's a complete breakdown of starting prices for all 2024 trim levels.

Trim Level Starting Price MSRP (with $1,995 Destination) XL 2WD $36,570 $38,565 XL 4WD $41,585 $43,580 STX 2WD $43,895 $45,890 STX 4WD $47,695 $49,690 XLT 2WD $47,620 $49,615 XLT 4WD $51,420 $53,415 Tremor 4WD $63,950 $65,945 Lariat 4WD $64,995 $66,990 Platinum 4WD $73,425 $75,420 King Ranch 4WD $73,730 $75,725 Raptor 4WD $77,980 $79,975

Adding the Raptor R 803A package to the standard Raptor quickly elevates the price. It swaps out the 450-hp 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 for the supercharged 5.2-liter V8, giving the R its substantial power boost. It will be even more for 2024, too, as Ford confirmed the new model will exceed the 2023 rating of 700 hp. You'll pay dearly for the power though – the package adds $31,575 to the price. That's nearly as much as an F-150 XL, and by the time other options are plugged in, the most expensive 2024 Ford F-150 you can get is a Raptor R costing $118,590.

In an effort to streamline the ordering process, Ford states it reduced the possible F-150 configurations by 90 percent without significantly reducing the available options. That is seen somewhat in the 2024 configurator, though there are still plenty of variations for Blue Oval buyers to choose from.

Production and on-sale dates will be announced later, but in the meantime, you can see the refreshed 2024 F-150 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.