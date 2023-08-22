Ford introduced the third generation Mustang Shelby GT350 in late November 2014 as the second most hardcore Mustang in its lineup after only the range-topping Shelby GT500. It was even more track-focused than the GT500 and was benchmarked against vehicles such as the Chevrolet Corvette C7, Porsche 911 S, and BMW M4. For the 2017 model year, that car started from around $49,000 with destination fee included but before the $1,300 gas-guzzler tax and extra equipment – and this is definitely a solid figure you could use for many different things. Like putting a house downpayment, for example.

This is exactly what the owner of this blue 2017 Mustang Shelby GT350 had in mind when he was 19 – save $60,000 and put a house downpayment. In a 20-minute ownership review of the muscle car, he admits he was terrified by the idea of buying a house long before he even started looking for one on the market back in 2017. The procedure of buying a house could be really difficult and exhausting and the guy simply decided not to buy a house that year.

Instead, he made a very surprising decision. He went to check a Mustang Shelby GT350 at the local Ford dealership with the only intention of spending a few minutes behind the wheel of the car. That was in July 2017 when the dealer was asking about $15,000 above MSRP for the car, but the guy was approached by a salesperson, who promised to lower that to $5,000. Eventually, he managed to convenience the dealer to sell the car for just $2,000 above MSRP. In August 2017, he bought the Mustang Shelby GT350 and continued living with his parents.

Six years since this GT350 got a new home, it’s time for a retrospective look back at all the things that were good and bad with the car. For starters, this is the last car this guy is ever going to sell and the reason for that is mostly emotional. The car now has a little over 14,000 miles on the odometer and features upgrades such as a new exhaust system, front-end paint protection film, a performance air filter, a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, and others.

But you are probably way more interested in the mechanical problems the car has had over the last six years. Well, we have good news – the pony has had no major problems and the only thing that needed fixing was a small piece of trim that popped out of place and the dealer fixed it. If you are hearing about oil consumption problems in other reviews – yes, some owners complain about that but this guy doesn’t have issues with oil consumption.

How much is an oil change? How much is the annual service inspection? What is really special about this car? The answers to these and many more questions are in the video at the top of this page.