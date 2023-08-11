The Dodge Challenger is a Mopar icon. From its throwback looks to the plethora of drivetrains and trim packages, it offers different levels of performance to satisfy any muscle car enthusiast. While the V8 Challengers get the most attention, the V6 models are nothing to scoff at. In fact, for daily use, the V6 with all-wheel drive might be the best option.

Take this 2021 Dodge Challenger SXT, for example. Owned by Jared from the YouTube channel Guys Talking Cars, it offers the looks of the V8 car and sounds menacing with its aftermarket cat-back exhaust. Jared ordered the car with the Blacktop and Plus packages, which add 20-inch wheels, fog lights, blacked-out trim, and a premium interior with Nappa leather.

7 Photos

Jared says his Challenger has every option available on the 2021 Scat Pack with better seats that have just the right amount of side bolster. The seats are also heated and cooled, making them supremely comfortable.

The naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V6 produces 305 horsepower and pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It won't blast down the autobahn at 166 mph, but it's no slouch. Selecting sport mode engages all-wheel drive, firms up the steering and suspension, and improves throttle response. It wakes the car up, but it's never harsh or jarring.

After almost 16,000 miles, Jared is just as happy with his Challenger as when he bought it. He's had no major issues with the two-door coupe, just a few rattles fixed under warranty. He drives it daily, noting that it's comfortable and gets good gas mileage. One of the things he learned is that the Challenger drives smaller than it is. At 198 inches long and weighing 4,274 pounds, it's almost the size of a Dodge Durango, but it doesn't drive like a big car.

Both the Challenger and Dodge Charger are set to retire after this year. To commemorate both vehicles, Dodge released several special editions in 2023, including a Black Ghost Challenger honoring a legendary Detroit-area car.