American muscle car owners usually have no sympathy for European sports cars, seeing how car makers on the Old Continent rarely have something on offer that can match the horsepower and affordability figures of US-made muscle cars.

However, when buying a well-maintained used car like a Porsche 911, opinions can change, as the video embedded above indicates.

Published on the Gearbox Geek YouTube channel, the same that gave us a 40,000-mile review of a Jeep Wrangler, the almost eight-minute production showcases a very well-looked-after 2008 Porsche 911 Targa 4S.

In other words, it’s a 997-gen model that has all-wheel drive and a 3.8-liter flat-six engine in the rear that makes 355 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. This particular red example has a Tiptronic automatic transmission, which the owner wasn’t too happy about, but as he says, you can’t be too picky when buying second-hand, especially since this particular example is in mint condition.

It cost $114,035 in 2008 when it was new and has a few bits that make it stand out from the rest of the 997 crowd, like the red tinted tail lights, the Sport Chrono package, and a full-leather Sand Beige interior.

Then, in 2020, the original buyer sold it to the present owner who purchased a set of reproduction Fuchs black wheels and says that in his three years of ownership, the car never got dirty enough to need a wash. It also has never seen any rain a day in its life, so it’s quite obvious that this Porsche is well taken care of.

When Gearbox Geek bought it in 2020, the 911 had about 8,200 miles on the odometer, and last month it turned to 9,700 miles. In other words, this red 997 has traveled just 646.6 miles per year on average since it was first bought back in 2008.

But how does it compare to driving a muscle car? Well, as per the video, it was tough for the actual owner to get excited about driving a Porsche, but after spending some time behind the wheel of the German-made sports car, the experience was like nothing else, even with the automatic gearbox.

Launched in 2004, the 997 generation of the Porsche 911 came after the controversial 996-gen which introduced water cooling for the very first time in the iconic two-door coupe. Built until 2013 at the company’s factory in Stuttgart, the 997 was available in multiple configurations, including the base Carrera, Targa, Turbo, GT2, and GT3 versions.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about the video embedded above, so after watching it, head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.