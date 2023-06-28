It was only a couple of days ago when Skoda provided substantial details about the new Kodiaq's technical specifications and today we're bringing something just as good. Our spies managed to take a good look inside the cabin of Czechia's Volkswagen Tiguan with its large infotainment sticking out from the dashboard. There aren't any conventional controls around it, save for an on/off button mounted below in the center.

The central air vents are no longer flanking the touchscreen and have been repositioned by Skoda below the display. Here's hoping that piece of cloth on the center console is hiding separate controls for the climate settings, without having to adjust everything from the infotainment. Eagle-eyed readers will notice the gear selector is now a stalk on the steering wheel to free up space between the seats for extra storage.

2024 Skoda Kodiaq new spy photos

13 Photos

Behind the familiar two-spoke steering wheel is a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster with a lot of warning lights on. That's to be expected from a work-in-progress prototype and we're sure everything will be in order when Skoda starts series production. That 12.9-inch center display shows an image of the vehicle's front fascia, indirectly revealing the 2024 Kodiaq will be more along the lines of a second facelift for the current model.

The new midsize SUV will be stretched by 61 millimeters (2.4 inches) to 4758 mm (187.3 in) while carrying over the wheelbase (2791 mm or 110 in). Once again, both five- and seven-seat configurations will be offered, with the latter offering an additional 15 mm of headroom for third-row occupants compared to the outgoing Kodiaq. The two-row model with the rear seats folded will have a cargo capacity of 910 liters or 75 liters more than before.

All versions of the new Kodiaq will be offered exclusively with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, except for the plug-in hybrid as the electrified model is getting a six-speed DSG. Power will come from 1.5 TSI and 2.0 TSI gasoline engines making 150 hp and 204 hp, respectively. These will be offered alongside a 2.0 TDI in two states of tune (150 hp and 193 hp).

Depending on the engine, buyers will choose from front- or all-wheel drive. The Kodiaq PHEV will pair a 1.5 TSI with an electric motor and a 25.7-kWh battery pack providing an electric range of over 62 miles (100 kilometers).

Other known details include an evolution of the matrix LED headlights, a new head-up display, improved adaptive cruise control with stop and go, and DC battery charging at up to 50 kW.

Skoda will take the wraps off the new Kodiaq sometime this fall when the next Superb will also debut, but on a different date.