Lincoln is not concerned about the world seeing the 2024 Aviator refresh because the development team continues to drive the premium SUV without any camouflage where anyone can see it. This is the second time we are seeing the vehicle like this.

The 2024 Aviator has smoother styling for the nose compared to the model's current, boxy appearance. The grille has a rounder shape, and the mesh has vertically oriented ovals with a metallic finish. Revised running lights now extend toward the center of the vehicle's face. The lower fascia now features a simple trapezoidal outline. Air curtains are on the outer edges.

Gallery: 2024 Lincoln Aviator Spy Photos

8 Photos

The images below show the radical differences between the refreshed Aviator and the existing look. The upcoming model has a simpler, less complex look than the vehicle it is replacing.

The changes are less significant at the back. The full-width taillights have a slightly different finish. There are also styling tweaks at the bottom of the bumper.

Unfortunately, we don't have any interior photos of the refreshed Aviator. It is expected to have an updated center stack with a tablet-link screen similar to the latest Nautilus.

Similarly, there are no powertrain details available yet. The current Aviator is available with either a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 or a plug-in-hybrid version of that powerplant. It's possible these mills might also be the choices for the refreshed vehicle.

Since this is the second time we are seeing the 2024 Aviator without camouflage, it seems like a debut could be soon. If Lincoln sees no reason to conceal the vehicle, then the company might as well premiere the updated SUV for the public.

Lincoln delivered 21,977 examples of the Aviator in 2022, which was up 5.0 percent from 20,924 units in 2021.

As of May 2023, Lincoln has moved 7,972 Aviators so far this year. Deliveries have dropped 15.7 percent over the same period in 2022.