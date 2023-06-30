We just spotted the new Mazda CX-80 in testing in Europe, where it's scheduled to launch later this year. Wearing heavy camouflage, it's hard to pick out details of the new crossover with three-row seating. However, there's no denying the resemblance to other models in the automaker's lineup.

The CX-80 is basically a three-row version of the Mazda CX-60, sharing the same rear-wheel drive-based platform. From what we can tell, the wheelbase is slightly longer, and the window between the C and D pillars is larger than the CX-80. The profile appears very similar to the Mazda CX-70, wearing the same front-end styling as other Mazda SUVs. But from a distance, the camouflage makes the visage look like a new Rolls Royce Spectre.

Gallery: Mazda CX-80 Spy Photos Testing In Europe

10 Photos

Launched last year, the CX-60 debuted with a 2.5-liter gasoline engine paired with an electric motor making a combined 323 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Optional powertrains include a 3.3-liter straight-six diesel engine rated at 251 horsepower and 404 lb-ft of torque and an Australian hybrid variant with a 3.3-liter straight-six gasoline engine and 48V mild-hybrid system.

No official date has been set yet for the CX-80; however, the automaker confirmed it will be sold in Europe as well as Japan. There's no word on if it would be offered in North America, where we already have the Mazda CX-90, which is essentially a very similar vehicle with a slightly wider profile.

Mazda has been on a roll lately, launching a series of new products. In addition to the new large SUVs, it's planning a new CX-5 for 2025 that could feature a hybrid powertrain. Additionally, there's talk of a new rotary-powered sports car that would use a hybrid setup, combining the rotary engine with a battery and several electric motors. Nothing has been confirmed, but we did see a patent for the new vehicle last month.